More Dubai Homebuyers Paying Cash As Interest Rates Rise, But Mortgages Still Fund Most Deals

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Cash purchases are gaining ground in Dubai's residential property market as interest rates rise, but mortgages continue to finance the majority of transactions at some property brokerages, highlighting the continued importance of bank lending to the market.

Data from property brokerage Betterhomes showed that cash purchases accounted for 44 per cent of its residential sales in the third quarter of 2026, up from 36 per cent in the second quarter.

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Consequently, the share of mortgage-backed purchases fell to 56 per cent in Q3, from 64 per cent in Q2, although it remained above the 50 per cent recorded in Q1.

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The increase in cash purchases came as borrowing costs faced renewed upward pressure following the Central Bank of the UAE's decision to raise its Base Rate from 3.65 per cent to 3.90 per cent, effective September 17.

Betterhomes said the growing share of cash buyers reflects a deep pool of purchasers able to complete transactions without relying on bank financing, providing some resilience to the market as borrowing costs increase.

However, mortgages remain an important source of funding for property purchases. Lomond, the mortgage adviser cited in the report, said lender appetite remained healthy among both resident and non-resident buyers, with banks continuing to compete for new business, particularly in refinancing and mortgage buyout cases.

The UAE Central Bank's rate adjustment came amid changes in US monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in September 2026, bringing its target range to 3.75 to 4 per cent. The UAE dirham's peg to the US dollar means domestic borrowing costs are influenced by movements in US interest rates, with Eibor generally responding to changes in monetary policy.

The Central Bank subsequently kept its Base Rate unchanged on October 28.

Betterhomes does not expect significant changes to standard fixed-rate mortgage products, although minor adjustments are anticipated in the fourth quarter. The more immediate impact could be on buyers' borrowing capacity rather than the actual interest rates offered on mortgages.

Banks are likely to raise the stress-test rates used to assess mortgage eligibility. This could reduce the amount buyers qualify to borrow, even if the interest rate on the mortgage itself does not change significantly.

Buyers who had not reached the final offer letter stage by the end of October could receive revised mortgage offers, according to Betterhomes.

“This is a modest move, and we don't expect major changes to standard fixed-rate products, although minor interest rate adjustments are expected,” said Adriaan Rossouw, Head of Mortgages at Lomond, a mortgage and home financing service platform operated in partnership with Betterhomes in the UAE.

Borrowers with fixed-rate mortgages are generally protected from interest rate changes for the duration of their fixed-rate period. Those on variable-rate mortgages, however, may see their monthly repayments change as their loans are repriced.

For homeowners whose fixed-rate periods have ended, several banks are offering refinancing incentives, including waived processing and valuation fees and reimbursement of early settlement fees.

The share of cash purchases across Dubai's overall property market is significantly higher than Betterhomes' figures, reflecting the substantial contribution of off-plan sales and buyers who do not rely on traditional mortgage financing.

Saad Hussain, CEO of Alaia Developments, cautioned against attributing the trend solely to interest rates, pointing to the structure of Dubai's property market and the large volume of off-plan transactions.

“Dubai's continued cash dominance cannot be attributed exclusively to interest rates,” he said.

According to Hamptons research, about 83 per cent of residential transactions in December 2025 were cash-funded, representing 14,582 purchases compared with 3,014 mortgage-financed sales.

By March 2026, the cash share had fallen to about 76 per cent, with 9,857 cash purchases compared with 3,108 mortgage-backed transactions.

One reason for the higher share of non-mortgage transactions is Dubai's large off-plan market. Developer payment plans allow buyers to spread payments over several years without necessarily taking out a bank mortgage.

Data from Engel & Völkers shows that off-plan properties accounted for about 71.3 per cent of Dubai's residential sales in the first half of 2026.

The distinction is particularly important when looking at the ready-property market, where mortgages play a much bigger role.

Reidin's August 2026 analysis found that about 47 per cent of ready-property residential purchases were mortgage-backed, while the remaining 53 per cent were completed without mortgage financing.

Hussain said competition among UAE banks had strengthened the appeal of fixed-rate financing in 2026, with some lenders advertising introductory fixed rates starting at about 3.75 per cent and three-year packages at around 3.89 to 4 per cent. Actual offers depend on borrowers' eligibility and individual lender terms.

He also provided an illustrative example based on three-month Eibor plus a 1 per cent bank margin. On this basis, the indicative borrowing rate stood at about 6.30 per cent in Q1 2024, 5.30 per cent in Q1 2025 and 4.74 per cent in Q2 2026.

These are indicative rates rather than actual mortgage offers available to every borrower.

For a Dh2 million property purchased with a 20 per cent down payment, the buyer would need a Dh1.6 million mortgage over 25 years.

At an interest rate of 6.30 per cent, monthly repayments would amount to about Dh10,604. This would fall to approximately Dh9,635 at 5.30 per cent and Dh9,113 at 4.74 per cent.

The difference amounts to a monthly saving of about Dh1,491, or nearly Dh17,900 annually, between early 2024 and Q2 2026.

However, Hussain stressed that existing borrowers on fixed-rate mortgages would not automatically benefit from lower interest rates. He also cautioned that cheaper financing does not necessarily translate into better affordability, particularly if rising property prices, income levels and transaction costs offset the savings.

Looking ahead, mortgages are expected to remain a significant source of funding for Dubai's residential property market, even as cash buyers account for a growing share of transactions.

With banks potentially tightening their mortgage affordability assessments, prospective buyers will need to pay closer attention to their borrowing capacity and secure final financing terms before committing to a property purchase.

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