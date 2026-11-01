UAE Gold Prices Dip Ahead Of Diwali, Dhanteras Buyers Turn To Coins, Lighter Jewellery

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With gold prices correcting ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, UAE residents are weighing whether to buy coins, invest in lighter jewellery or cash in on pieces lying unused in their lockers, as the festive season brings renewed interest in the precious metal.

For some, the price dip, compared to last few months, present an opportunity to make an annual festive purchase at a more attractive rate. Others are watching market movements closely, comparing buyback policies and considering whether to exchange old jewellery for something new.

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Industry insiders say the combination of festive sentiment and recent price movements is influencing buying and selling decisions, with demand for purchases traditionally picking up during this period.

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Rishi Vaya from SellYourGold said significant price corrections tend to trigger different reactions among buyers and sellers. Those who have been waiting for prices to peak may rush to sell, while others prefer to hold on to their gold in anticipation of a recovery.

"Buyers, on the other hand, are always ready to move when prices fall. Lower rates present a clear opportunity, and we are currently seeing strong buying intent in the market," he said.

With Diwali, Dhanteras and Christmas approaching, Vaya said consumers who had been considering a purchase were finding the current market environment attractive.

For jewellery businesses, changing price levels are also prompting customers to become more conscious of how they spend.

Amreen Iqbal, founder of Piece of You Jewellery, said some consumers are choosing to monetise jewellery they no longer wear, while others are redirecting its value towards smaller purchases or more versatile designs.

"When gold prices are high, we see people become more value-conscious. Many are choosing to monetise pieces that are lying unused in their lockers, while others are putting that value towards a smaller purchase, or towards lighter, more versatile designs," she said.

Buyers are also taking a more considered approach. "They're comparing rates, asking about buyback policies and thinking of gold as a long-term asset rather than a quick purchase," Iqbal added.

Ahead of the festive season, she said the cultural significance of gold continues to influence purchasing decisions, even when consumers opt for smaller items. "We're also seeing strong interest in coins, bars and lightweight everyday jewellery.

Vaya, meanwhile, advised residents planning to exchange old jewellery to pay attention to how transactions are structured. "The strongest advice is to consolidate both transactions with the same jeweller. Selling for cash and purchasing elsewhere creates two separate transactions, each with their own margin effectively incurring a loss twice," he said.

He also urged consumers to understand how gemstone-set jewellery and differences in purity affect valuations.

“Additional considerations include how gem set pieces are valued, how purity differences affect the final offer, and ensuring you are dealing with a buyer who can provide full transparency on their valuation methodology.”

For many UAE residents, however, buying gold during Diwali is about more than market timing. The tradition of purchasing the precious metal during an auspicious occasion remains an important part of their celebrations.

Manju Arora said she makes it a point to purchase gold every year during Dhanteras, but is considering a different form of investment this time.

"Diwali or Dhanteras is an auspicious time to buy gold, and I make it a point to purchase something every year. This time, I am considering buying a few gold coins as they are easier to store and also a good investment for the future," she said.

Bhavya Rao is also monitoring price movements before deciding what to buy, although she is leaning towards a lighter piece of jewellery.

"With gold prices fluctuating, I am keeping an eye on the rates before making a purchase. I would prefer buying a lightweight piece of jewellery for Diwali," she said.

For Rao, the annual purchase is also a way of keeping family traditions alive while living away from India.

“I want to keep this tradition alive with my family here in the UAE. I also see gold as a long-term investment, especially as I have two daughters. It could come in useful in the future, whether for their weddings or education," she add

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