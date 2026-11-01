Russian SRG Activity Along Ukraine's Northern Border Drops Significantly Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this during a televised broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

Demchenko noted that Russian SRGs attempt to infiltrate Ukrainian territory to gather intelligence on defensive positions, attack Ukrainian defenders' positions and lay mines in the area.

“Overall, the activity of Russian SRGs has decreased significantly in recent times. However, there was a period when such groups were active in both Chernihiv and Sumy regions,” he said.

The spokesperson also noted that Russian forces had previously tried to use infiltrations by SRGs for information operations, including making claims that they had allegedly captured territory or established control over it. Demchenko cited incidents in the Chernihiv region, where Russian saboteurs entered Ukrainian territory and planted a flag there, presenting it as a military victory.

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As Ukrinform reported, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko previously said that Russian SRGs had been seen in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The enemy groups were detected and driven out of Ukrainian territory.