Azerbaijan-China Trade Turnover Rises 1.7% To Nearly $3.46B In Jan-Sept
According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, in value terms, this figure increased by $59.4 million compared to the same period in 2025.
During the reporting period, trade turnover with China accounted for 9.30% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover, placing China 4th among Azerbaijan's largest trading partners.
From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan exported products worth $83.7 million to China. This was an increase of $13.05 million, or approximately 18.5%, compared to the same period last year.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth about $3.38 billion from China, up $46.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to the same period in 2025. China thus ranked first among the countries from which Azerbaijan imports the most goods.
Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth a total of $37.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover rose by $1.8 billion, or 5.2%, compared with the same period last year.
Exports accounted for $23.8 billion of the foreign trade turnover, while imports totaled $13.34 billion. Thus, over the past year, exports increased by $5.25 billion, or 28.3%, while imports decreased by $3.423 billion, or 20.4%.
As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $10.5 billion. This figure increased by $8.67 billion, or about 5.7-fold, year-on-year.
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