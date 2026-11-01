Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Owing To Cyclone Murasu

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Weather conditions have changed across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with heavy rain likely in several parts of AP and cloudy skies bringing light showers to Telangana and Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience a significant change in weather, with widespread rainfall forecast across several districts. Dense cloud cover is likely to persist throughout the day, bringing showers during both daytime and nighttime hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 28°C, while the minimum may settle around 23°C. Humidity levels are likely to remain high at approximately 83%.

Winds from the northeast are expected to blow at around 24 kmph. Rainfall may intensify during the evening and night, with some areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers.

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert to possible waterlogging and other rain-related disruptions. Farmers are encouraged to protect harvested crops and agricultural produce from rain, while fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to potentially rough conditions along the coast.

Telangana is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies and relatively pleasant weather, with light to moderate rainfall expected in several districts.

The state's maximum temperature may reach 29°C, while the minimum is likely to remain around 22°C. Humidity is expected to hover near 73%, with cool northeasterly winds blowing at approximately 13 kmph.

Cloud cover and occasional drizzles are likely from morning through the afternoon. Some areas may also experience light showers during the night, accompanied by cooler winds.

Although widespread heavy rainfall is not expected across Telangana, residents should remain prepared for changing weather conditions and occasional rain-related travel delays.

Hyderabad is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day, with cool winds creating comfortable weather across the city.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 28°C and 29°C, while nighttime temperatures may drop to around 22°C. Scattered drizzles are possible in parts of the city, particularly during the afternoon.

Office-goers and students have been advised to plan their journeys carefully and allow extra time for travel in case of traffic disruptions.

The impact of the current weather system is expected to continue over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next two to three days. Disaster management teams have been directed to remain prepared for emergency response.

Residents across both states are also advised to take precautions against seasonal illnesses and stay hydrated.