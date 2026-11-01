BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Lead 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' Padyatras In Bihar, Bengal Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will lead 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatras in Bihar and West Bengal on Monday as part of the party's nationwide campaign against what it describes as misinformation and organised anarchy being spread by the Opposition.

According to a post by BJP Bihar on X, Nabin will lead the first padyatra in Bhagalpur on November 2.

“BJP's National President, Shri Nitin Nabin, will lead the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra organised in Bhagalpur on November 2, 2026,” the party said in its post.

The foot march in Bhagalpur will commence at 11 a.m. from Lajpat Park and conclude at Seva Jyoti Chowk at 12.30 p.m.

After completing his programme in Bihar, Nabin will travel to Kolkata, where he will lead the second padyatra of the day. The march will begin at 3 p.m. from College Street and conclude at Dharmatala at 5.30 p.m., according to a BJP press note.

Officials said detailed arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the padyatras.

The party has described the campaign as a movement against what it calls the lies, deception, conspiracies and anarchy being spread by a desperate and disillusioned Opposition.

With the resolve of 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao', every BJP karyakarta is reaching out to villages and households to expose what the party calls the Opposition's false and fabricated narrative and apprise people of the truth, the press note said.

Senior party leaders, state BJP presidents, thousands of party workers and members of the public are expected to participate in the padyatras being organised in Bhagalpur and Kolkata.

The BJP has positioned the initiative as a response to what it alleges are systematic attempts by the Opposition to mislead the public and create disorder.

Party leaders maintain that the foot marches will help counter what they describe as false narratives and reinforce the message of democratic values and disciplined public life.

The BJP has indicated that similar programmes will continue across the country as part of the larger nationwide drive.