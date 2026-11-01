Audiovisual Heritage: How Over A Century Of Costa Rica's History Is Preserved

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Deep inside the vaults of Costa Rica's Centro de Cine (Film Center), more than 1,000 rolls of film-some containing rare footage dating back to the early 20th century-are locked in a continuous battle against time and physical decay.

Preserving a nation's visual memory is no simple task. From combating technological obsolescenc to fighting chemical deterioration, the team at the Image Archive works behind closed doors to safeguard the historical identity of Costa Rica.

24/7 Preservation and the“Vinegar Syndrome” Challenge

Keeping film stock intact requires precise environmental conditions. The Center's vaults operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, relying on heavy-duty air conditioning and deshumidification systems.

However, climate control comes with unexpected hurdles. Technicians inspecting recently acquired dehumidifiers discovered severe internal corrosion-perforations caused by acidic gases emitted by aging film rolls suffering from vinegar syndrome .

To strengthen these conservation efforts, the institution hired its first dedicated audiovisual archivist, Alonso Castro Badilla, filling a professional gap the Center had sought to address for 37 years.

The Pre-Digital Era and Technological Obsolescence

Long before non-linear digital editing existed, film editors physically evaluated, cut, and spliced celluloid strips to construct stories frame by frame.

Today, preserving these historical cuts presents a different challenge: technological obsolescence . Key legacy playback hardware, such as U-Matic tape players, requires specialized technicians and replacement parts that are increasingly scarce on the global market.

To handle delicate restoration processes, staff members have undergone intensive training with archivists from Mexico and France

Preserving National Identity for Future Generations

An archive is far more than a storage room-it is the foundation of a country's collective memory. As the Image Archive team points out, knowing where a nation comes from is essential to understanding where it is going.

The public can explore portions of this historic visual catalog for free through several official channels:



YouTube: Archivo de la Imagen Costa Rica

Spotify: Cine y memoria: Memorias del archivo (featuring interviews with pioneers like Frida Liebhaber, María Lourdes Cortés, and William Miranda) Official Website: href="" target="_blank" g

Timed with UNESCO's World Day for Audiovisual Heritage (celebrated every October 27 under the theme“Your Window to the World”), the Film Center continues to release new short videos and podcast episodes dedicated to honoring the pioneers of Costa Rican cinema.

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