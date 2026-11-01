'Ayodhya's Deepotsav Showcasing Values Of Sacrifice, Dignity And Dedication On Global Stage': CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Ayodhya's Deepotsav is showcasing the values of sacrifice, dignity and dedication on the global stage, while describing the festival as a celebration of India's eternal consciousness and cultural pride.

In a special message titled 'Yogi Ki Pati' (Yogi's Letter), the Chief Minister said that Ayodhya, regarded as the foremost among the seven sacred cities, was eagerly awaiting its 10th grand and divine Deepotsav.

“Deepotsav symbolises the journey from darkness to light, despair to hope, and faith to development. It is not merely a festival of lighting lamps, but a grand celebration of the revival of India's eternal consciousness and cultural pride,” he said.

Extending his heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion associated with the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya, CM Yogi said that even a small flame teaches that a ray of light can spread new hope even in the deepest darkness.

Highlighting the deeper significance of the festival, the Chief Minister said that India's eternal connection with Deepotsav was rooted not merely in traditions but also in the values that guide life.

Referring to Bharat's devotion and sacrifice during Lord Ram's 14-year exile, he recalled how Bharat renounced royal comforts and governed Ayodhya by placing Lord Ram's sacred footwear on the throne.

“This inspiring episode from the Ramayana teaches us that the true meaning of power is not authority, but responsibility,” he said.

“Ayodhya's Deepotsav is showcasing the values of sacrifice, dignity and dedication on the global stage.”

Describing the celebrations, CM Yogi said the rows of lamps along the banks of the Saryu and the illumination of Ram Ki Paidi with lakhs of earthen lamps created an enchanting spectacle, as if the Milky Way had descended upon Ayodhya. Drone-based aerial presentations and the participation of artists further added to the divine grandeur of the festival, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the economic significance of the celebrations, saying that Uttar Pradesh had established a new identity as a state of festivals by making faith and public participation instruments of development.

“Our clear belief is that where there is light, there is security. Where there is security, there are investment opportunities. Where there is investment, there is development. Where there is development, there are employment opportunities, happiness and prosperity,” he said.

Calling Deepotsav a confluence of faith and economy, CM Yogi said the celebrations generate employment and income opportunities for potters, flower sellers, hotel operators and local traders.

Appealing to people to share the joy of the festival with the less privileged, he urged them to identify underprivileged families in their neighbourhoods and celebrate Diwali with them according to their means.

“I would particularly like to urge all of you that if there is an underprivileged family in your neighbourhood, illuminate their Diwali too, according to your means. Gift them earthen lamps, sweets and new clothes, and bring happiness into their lives. This is the true spirit of Deepotsav,” he said.

He also called upon the youth to remain connected with positive energy, just like the light of a lamp, and stay away from negativity. Emphasising cleanliness, he said people should maintain hygiene in their surroundings, as Goddess Lakshmi resides where cleanliness is maintained.

The Chief Minister further encouraged people to purchase lamps and other products made by local artisans to support their hard work and livelihoods.

Expressing his desire to see people participate in the celebrations, CM Yogi invited them to visit Ayodhya with their families and friends and witness the divine spectacle of Deepotsav in the holy city of Lord Shri Ram.