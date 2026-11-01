Trendsetter Homes Wins HIA Custom Built Home Category For The Second Year Running

Trendsetter Homes' award-winning Grosvenor residence in Mount Lawley, winner at the 2026 HIA Perth Housing Awards.

The upper-level balcony at Trendsetter Homes' award-winning Grosvenor residence in Mount Lawley.

The kitchen and dining area at Trendsetter Homes' 2026 HIA award-winning Grosvenor residence.

The Grosvenor takes out the $1.2 million to $1.8 million category at the 2026 HIA Perth Housing Awards.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perth custom home builder Trendsetter Homes has won the Custom Built Home $1.2 million to $1.8 million category at the 2026 HIA Perth Housing Awards for The Grosvenor in Mount Lawley. Winners were announced on Saturday 24/10/2026.It is the second year in a row Trendsetter has won the category. In 2025 it won with a custom home in Marmion.The award adds to The Grosvenor's win in the Contract Home $1 million to $2 million category at the 2026 Master Builders WA Awards in August. The Art Deco-inspired, three-storey residence sits on a 265-square-metre block in Mount Lawley, with two levels above ground and a basement featuring a dedicated recording studio.HIA judges score entries out of 100: 50 points for workmanship, 20 for design effectiveness and sustainability, 15 for innovation and 15 for visual and market appeal."Winning this category once is a credit to the team. Winning it two years running tells us our approach holds up: plan every detail before we start, and build to the standard the judges look for on every home, not just the ones we enter," said Managing Director Michael Agostino.Grosvenor was also named a finalist in the Small Lot Housing Over $500,000 category and received the John Pietersen Award for Custom Built Home of the Year.About Trendsetter HomesTrendsetter Homes is a family-owned Perth custom home builder, established in 1997. Led by Managing Director and registered builder Michael Agostino, it designs and builds custom two- and three-storey homes and knockdown rebuilds, with in-house designers and interior specialists. Its homes have won at the HIA Perth Housing Awards (2019, 2025 and 2026) and the Master Builders WA awards (2018 and 2026). WA Building Contractor registration BC 10254. Level 1, 3 Teakle Road, Osborne Park WA 6017. href="" rel="external nofollow" co

Nina Karimalis

Trendsetter Homes

+61 8 9446 2822

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Trendsetter Homes Wins HIA Custom Built Home Category for the Second Year Running News Provided By PWD November 02, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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