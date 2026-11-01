Tica Sets Out To Conquer The Mythical Kilimanjaro

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Costa Rican mountaineer Ligia Madrigal is taking on a new challenge in her quest to complete the Seven Summits. After modifying her original itinerary, she has moved up her planned expedition to Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Afric.

Madrigal is already a celebrated figure in Central American sports history, having made history as the first Costa Rican woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Change of Plans: From New Guinea to Tanzania

Initially, Madrigal was scheduled to travel to Indonesia to attempt the Carstensz Pyramid. However, severe wildfires across the island of New Guinea forced expedition organizers to cancel all guided climbs through February 2027.

Faced with this unexpected delay, Madrigal and her support team pivoted, accelerating their plans for Kilimanjaro-an expedition originally slated for late 2027.



Total Duration: Approximately 12 days

Ascent: 5 days

Descent: 2 days Target Summit Date: October 28 (weather and safety conditions permitting)

The Expedition at a Glance

While Kilimanjaro presents fewer technical climbing obstacles than peaks like Everest, the high altitude and demanding physical endurance required present significant challenges for any high-altitude athlete.

Progress Toward the Seven Summits

To date, Madrigal has successfully summitted three of the world's highest peaks:

Following Kilimanjaro, Madrigal will have three remaining peaks on her Seven Summits itinerary: Carstensz Pyramid, Denali, and Mount Vinson.

Her ultimate goal is to complete the entire Seven Summits circuit between 2027 and 2028. If successful, Ligia Madrigal will become the first Central American woman and the first Costa Rican citizen to accomplish this historic feat.

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