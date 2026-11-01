Profound Establishes Singapore As Asia Pacific Headquarters As AI Becomes The New Front Door For Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound, the AI marketing platform trusted by one third of the Fortune 100, today announced the establishment of Singapore as its Asia Pacific headquarters. Profound's regional leadership, go-to-market and customer teams will be based in Singapore. From there they will support brands across the region including Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Growing Demand for AI Marketing From Brands Across Asia Pacific

Singapore is the most active adopter of AI in Asia-Pacific and second in the world, with 61% of the population using AI tools, according to Stanford HAI's 2026 AI Index. That usage is increasingly commercial. New Profound analysis of 1.8 million anonymised ChatGPT and Gemini conversations from users in Singapore found that the share of conversations where people are researching, comparing or buying products and services grew 23% between January and September 2026.

For brands across the region, this shift is making how they show up in AI answers a leadership-level priority. Profound's AI Search insights and agentic workbench help marketing teams manage it, surfacing where their brand is winning or losing ground and deploying agents to close the gaps.

The Singapore headquarters will let Profound work more closely with these customers and meet growing demand across the region. The move follows Profound's $180 million Series D in September, co-led by Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins.

AI Marketing Transformation in Singapore

Profound will open its Singapore office in the Central Business District in Q4 2026. The company plans to hire more than 15 roles in Singapore over the next 12 months. These include a General Manager for Asia-Pacific, account executives, go-to-market associates, engagement managers and account managers. Members of Profound's New York team will also relocate to Singapore for a year to help build the regional team and bring Profound's ways of working to the new office.

James Cadwallader, Co-Founder and CEO said: "AI is the new front door to every business, and brands across Asia Pacific are moving fast to control how they show up. We've already seen that demand firsthand, with brands across the region coming to us before we had a single person on the ground. Singapore is the natural home for our next chapter. It's where the region's biggest brands make decisions, and it's a country that takes AI seriously at the highest level."

Marketing in the Era of the Agentic Web in Asia Pacific

Ling Yuan Chun, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Ventures, Singapore Economic Development Board, commented: "Profound is an innovative technology company that is transforming the digital marketing industry. The establishment of its Asia Pacific headquarters here epitomises the confidence that global AI companies have in Singapore as a well-connected hub to support their growth ambitions in the region. Profound will create new job opportunities in Singapore including management, go-to-market and headquarter roles, thereby enhancing our rapidly growing AI ecosystem. We look forward to supporting Profound's growth in Singapore."

The announcement coincides with Zero Click Singapore, held on 29th October at Raffles Hotel. It is the first time Profound has brought its Zero Click conference to Asia-Pacific, following Zero Click Sydney on 27 October. Profound also hosted a recruiting event in Singapore on 30 October to support local hiring.

About Profound

Profound is the fastest growing AI marketing platform used by 16% of the Fortune 500 like The Estée Lauder Companies, Comcast, Walmart and U.S. Bank, and innovators like Zoom, Ramp, and MongoDB. It's the workbench where marketers research, write, report, and collaborate with Profound's AI Marketer to get their brand chosen by the Answer Engines consumers increasingly rely on. Built on 2B+ real user prompts and growing, Profound shows what people ask AI and what the models say back. Profound's AI Marketer proactively pairs that data with your business context to surface opportunities, deploy Agents, and measure the impact to improve with every use. Learn more at tryprofound.co.



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