EAM Jaishankar Meets 'Overseas Friends Of BJP' In Atlanta During US Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Nov 2 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met members of the Overseas Friends of BJP in Atlanta, Georgia, during his ongoing visit to US.

Sharing details of the interaction, EAM Jaishankar posted on X:“Delighted to meet Overseas Friends of BJP in Atlanta today morning.”

Earlier on Sunday, the External Affairs Minister also met members of the Indian diaspora in Atlanta and expressed pride in their achievements and contributions.

“Always a pleasure to interact with Indian diaspora. Proud of their achievements and contributions,” he said in another post on X following the interaction.

EAM Jaishankar is in Atlanta to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where he attended discussions on key global issues, including supply chain resilience, economic cooperation and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Saturday, following the conclusion of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, EAM Jaishankar highlighted India's position on strengthening global supply chains and called for resisting predatory practices and promoting the right to industrialise.

“The @G20org #Atlanta today concluded with the Plenary III focused on Supply Chains,” he said in a post on X.

Outlining the issues raised during the session, he said securing supply chains and ensuring their resilience were central to the well-being of the global economy.

“The right to industrialise must be promoted; predatory practices and targeting competition should be firmly resisted,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister also attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, where he highlighted freedom of choice, resilient supply chains and action against non-market practices as key priorities for the grouping.

In a post on X after the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said the Quad's continuing commitments in the Indo-Pacific included maintaining stability, driving prosperity and ensuring freedom of choice.

He outlined the priorities discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The Minister stressed the need for deeper cooperation to strengthen supply chain resilience and ensure security in critical areas such as technology, critical minerals and energy.

He also called for countering non-market practices and addressing increased economic stresses in the Indo-Pacific.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), after concluding his engagements in the United States, EAM Jaishankar will travel to Antigua and Barbuda to lead the Indian delegation at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).