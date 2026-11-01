Atos Appoints Judith Stewart As Head Of Healthcare & Life Sciences, Asia Pacific

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the appointment of Judith Stewart as Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences for Asia Pacific, reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating growth and innovation across the sector and helping organizations harness the potential of artificial intelligence, sovereign technologies and cybersecurity.

Judith brings more than 18 years of international healthcare leadership experience, with a strong track record delivering healthcare reforms and transformations for public and private sector organizations across Australia and the UK. Prior to joining Atos, she held Executive roles for several years within WA Health, most recently as Executive Director for Child and Adolescent Community Health Services in Perth, Western Australia.

In her new role, Judith will lead Atos' Healthcare & Life Sciences business across Asia Pacific, with a focus on accelerating growth, strengthening customer relationships, fostering innovation and supporting clients as they navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape.

Daniele Principato, EVP and Head of International Markets at Atos, said:

“Judith brings extensive healthcare leadership experience and a deep understanding of the challenges facing the sector. Her appointment strengthens our Healthcare & Life Sciences capabilities in Asia Pacific and our ability to help clients accelerate transformation while addressing critical priorities around AI, cybersecurity and digital sovereignty.”

Judith Stewart, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences, Asia Pacific at Atos, said:

“I am delighted to join Atos and look forward to working with our talented teams, customers and partners across Asia Pacific. Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations are navigating significant change, and technology and AI have an important role to play in helping them transform and innovate. I look forward to helping our clients unlock that potential and deliver meaningful outcomes for the communities they serve.”

The appointment reflects Atos' continued investment in Asia Pacific and its commitment to supporting Healthcare & Life Sciences organizations as they harness advanced technologies to transform healthcare delivery, strengthen resilience and drive sustainable innovation.

***

About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 51,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

...

Attachment

Judith Stewart