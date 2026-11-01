Global Aphakia Market Expected To Exceed $3.37 Billion By 2030

Global Aphakia Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aphakia Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding the current landscape of the aphakia market reveals significant growth potential fueled by advancements in eye care and increasing surgical interventions. As the demand for effective vision correction rises, especially following cataract surgeries, the aphakia market is witnessing rapid expansion across key regions worldwide. Here's an in-depth look at the market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Aphakia Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The aphakia market has experienced impressive growth in recent years and is poised to continue this momentum. From $1.89 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to reach $2.12 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This historical growth has been largely supported by increased numbers of cataract surgeries, advances in ophthalmic surgical methods, wider access to vision-correcting devices, expansion of eye care clinics, and greater awareness around managing visual impairments.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to expand even more rapidly, expected to hit $3.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.2%. Factors propelling this growth include technological breakthroughs in intraocular lenses, rising preference for minimally invasive eye surgeries, expansion of personalized vision correction options, heightened focus on pediatric eye care, and growing investments in sophisticated eye care infrastructure. Trends gaining traction involve a surge in intraocular lens implantations, increasing demand for advanced refractive surgery techniques, broader use of customized contact lenses, growth in pediatric aphakia treatments, and enhanced efforts toward post-surgical visual rehabilitation.

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What Aphakia Means and Its Impact on Vision

Aphakia refers to the absence of the eye's natural crystalline lens, a condition that significantly impairs vision since the lens plays a vital role in focusing light onto the retina. This condition may result from removal of the lens during cataract surgery, eye trauma, or other medical issues that cause loss of the natural lens. Without this key component, patients experience considerable challenges in seeing clearly, making corrective solutions essential for restoring vision.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Global Aphakia Market

One of the leading drivers behind the expansion of the aphakia market is the increasing incidence of cataracts worldwide. Cataracts cause clouding of the eye's lens, impairing sight and often requiring surgical removal of the affected lens-this procedure leads directly to aphakia. The rise in cataract cases is influenced by aging populations, higher prevalence of diabetes, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet sunlight, smoking habits, and nutritional deficiencies.

For example, data from May 2024 by the UK's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows a significant increase in cataract surgeries for seniors aged 65 and above in England, with admissions rising from 516,073 in the 2023 financial year to 581,369 in 2024. This growing surgical demand underlines the expanding need for aphakia-related treatments and devices.

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Regional Outlook Showing Asia-Pacific as a Key Growth Area in Aphakia

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aphakia market, reflecting its developed healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced eye care solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years, driven by expanding healthcare access, increasing awareness, and rising investments in ophthalmic technologies.

The market analysis encompasses multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in aphakia care.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Aphakia Market Expected to Exceed $3.37 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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