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Ukrainian Judoka Savytskyi Wins Bronze At Grand Slam In UAE

Ukrainian Judoka Savytskyi Wins Bronze At Grand Slam In UAE


Date: 2026-11-01 07:35:27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anton Savytskyi won a bronze medal in the up-to-100kg weight category, Ukrinform reports.

In the bronze-medal bout, Savytskyi defeated Hungary's Zsombor Vég.

As reported, Artem Lesiuk (up to 60 kg) reached the quarterfinals and eventually finished seventh.

Read also: Ukraine helps shape global policy on developing clean sport s

It will be recalled that Ukraine's judo team finished the 2026 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, without any medals.

Photo: IJF

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UkrinForm

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