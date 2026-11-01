Ukrainian Judoka Savytskyi Wins Bronze At Grand Slam In UAE
In the bronze-medal bout, Savytskyi defeated Hungary's Zsombor Vég.
As reported, Artem Lesiuk (up to 60 kg) reached the quarterfinals and eventually finished seventh.Read also: Ukraine helps shape global policy on developing clean sport s
It will be recalled that Ukraine's judo team finished the 2026 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, without any medals.
Photo: IJF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment