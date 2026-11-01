Jobs Numbers Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

US Manufacturing PMI (Oct.)

Construction Spending (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (Q3) EPS of $1.98, compared to $1.85 in the prior-year quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) (Q3) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) (Q3) EPS of $4.36, compared to $4.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Monday

Economic Lookahead

Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI (Oct.) The PMI fell to 51.5 in September from 53 in August, falling to its lowest level in six months.

Featured Earnings - 5N Plus Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Power Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of 84 cents, compared to loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ero Copper Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.08 compared to 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of $2.10, compared to $1.51 the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

Economic Lookahead

Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey (Sept.)

Factory Orders (Sept.)

U.S. Featured Earnings - Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) (Q3) EPS of $1.68, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) (Q3) EPS of $5.74, compared to $5.64 in the prior-year quarter.

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) (Q3 ) EPS of 99 cents, compared to 67 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

IVEY PMI (Oct.) The seasonally adjusted index decreased to 58.2 in September from 64.3 in August.

Featured Earnings

Fortis Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 90 cents, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of six cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Shopify Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 47 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Propel Holdings Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 53 cents, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. Trade Balance (Sept.)

US Services PMI (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) (Q3) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) (Q3) EPS of $1.46, compared to $2.56 in the prior-year quarter.

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) (Q3) EPS of $3.66, compared to $3.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (Sept.) In August, Canada's merchandise exports rose 2.5%, while imports were down 2.0%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world widened from $787 million in July to $4.2 billion in August. This was the sixth consecutive monthly trade surplus.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Aris Mining Corporation (T) (Q3) EPS of 46 cents, compared to 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.53 in the prior-year quarter.

Kinaxis Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 98 cents, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter.

Martinrea International Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 53 cents, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Oct. 31)

U.S.

Featured Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) (Q3) EPS of $2.95, compared to $1.61 in the prior-year quarter

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) (Q2) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) (Q3) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (Oct.) Employment declined by 68,000 (-0.3%) in September. The unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 6.5%

Canada

Featured Earnings

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cenovus Energy (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.53 in the prior-year quarter.

Colliers International Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.83 in the prior-year quarter.

Dexterra Group Inc. (T:DXT) (Q3) EPS of 23 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Employment Report (Oct.)

U. Michigan Prelim Consumer Survey (Nov.)

Consumer Credit (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) (Q3) EPS for loss of $1.10, compared to loss of 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) (Q3) EPS for loss of $1.03, compared to gain of $3.24 in the prior-year quarter.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) (Q3) EPS of $2.87, compared to $1.75 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Aimia Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of seven cents, compared to 11 cents the prior-year quarter. Aimia will release its third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, on Friday, November 6, before markets open.

Algoma Central Corporation (T) (Q3) EPS of 99 cents, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter. Algoma Central last week announced that, due to strong demand, it has entered into a revised agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets to increase the size of the previously announced offering.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS of nine cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter. Boasting a 10-year historical revenue growth CAGR of over 12%, expanding operating cash flow generation above $600 million annually, a flexible balance sheet, a historical return on invested capital averaging near 5%, and solid free cash flow conversion, Algonquin presents a unique utility profile.