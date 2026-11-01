Kyrgyzstan Disburses $144M In Agricultural Loans In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has provided preferential loans worth 12.65 billion soms ($144.54 million) to agricultural producers in 2026 under eight state-funded agricultural financing programs.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, a total of 10,599 loans have been financed, while subsidies amounted to 1.20 billion soms ($13.69 million). The overall lending volume under the programs stood at 12.61 billion soms ($144.18 million).

Preferential loans are provided at annual interest rates of 2% to 6%, with repayment periods of three to seven years. Borrowers are also granted grace periods of six to 12 months.

State support covers agricultural producers in all regions of the country. The largest share of financing went to the Chui region, which received 3.80 billion soms ($43.42 million). The Issyk-Kul region received 2.22 billion soms ($25.36 million); Jalal-Abad region, 1.91 billion soms ($21.84 million); Osh region, 1.55 billion soms ($17.69 million); Talas region, 1.48 billion soms ($16.96 million); Naryn region, 1.18 billion soms ($13.45 million); and Batken region, 510.1 million soms ($5.83 million).

Meanwhile, a proposal is under consideration to launch five major preferential agricultural financing programs in 2027, with a combined volume of 20 billion soms ($228.71 million).

Trend estimates that the geographical distribution of preferential agricultural financing indicates a broad regional reach, although funding remains concentrated in a few major agricultural areas. The Chui region accounts for about 30% of total regional allocations, while Issyk-Kul and Jalal-Abad account for around 17.5% and 15.1%, respectively. Together, these three regions receive about 62.7% of the financing.

According to Trend 's calculations, the proposed expansion of preferential agricultural financing in 2027 will represent an increase of about 58.2% compared with the amount disbursed in 2026. This points to a potential acceleration in state-backed agricultural financing. If approved, the proposed programs could expand access to affordable credit, support investment in agricultural production and processing, and strengthen the financial capacity of agricultural producers across the regions.