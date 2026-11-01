ChemFORWARD CEO Stacy Glass to Participate in First Global Framework on Chemicals International Conference

- Stacy Glass, Co-Founder and CEO of ChemFORWARDWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ChemFORWARD Co-Founder and CEO Stacy Glass will serve as a delegate and invited participant in the High Level Dialogues at the first International Conference of the Global Framework on Chemicals (GFC), taking place November 16–20 in Geneva, Switzerland.The international gathering comes as governments, companies and investors face growing pressure to move beyond commitments on safer chemistry and demonstrate measurable progress.Glass will bring ChemFORWARD's perspective on what that transition looks like in practice: actionable chemical hazard data, a common framework to track, report, and measure progress, and sector-specific collaborations to identify and replace chemicals of concern before they become larger business, regulatory, or supply-chain risks.“The conversation is shifting from whether we need safer chemistry to how we actually make it happen at scale,” Glass said.“We now have companies, investors and policymakers asking many of the same questions about data, measurement and accountability. Geneva gives us an opportunity to connect those conversations and show what implementation can look like.”ChemFORWARD's participation follows several years of work building the infrastructure to help companies put safer chemistry into practice. Through its Chemical Hazard Data Trust, Safer Chemistry Profile Reporting and Industry Collaboratives, the organization works with companies across beauty and personal care, apparel and footwear, consumer electronics, and more to increase hazard transparency through shared data and measure progress.While in Geneva, ChemFORWARD will also join the Safer Chemistry Impact Fund, Investor Environmental Health Network, and Chronos Sustainability in hosting Moving from GFC Targets to Market Action: Operationalizing Safer Chemistry on November 17. The invitation-only event will convene investors, corporate leaders and policy experts to explore how data, measurement and private capital can accelerate progress.Follow ChemFORWARD for updates from Geneva and more on the work advancing safer chemistry across industries.

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ChemFORWARD CEO Stacy Glass to Participate in First Global Framework on Chemicals International Conference News Provided By Milan PR November 02, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry



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