Amy's Attic Self Storage Announces 2027 Community Engagement Initiatives

Amy's

A year of giving back, celebrating local businesses, honoring first responders and bringing Central Texas communities together

- Bob VamvasTEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amy's Attic Self Storage is pleased to announce its 2027 community engagement initiatives, featuring a yearlong calendar of charitable activities, family-friendly events, local business spotlights and community celebrations throughout Central Texas.Building on its commitment to the communities it serves, Amy's Attic will bring together customers, employees, local businesses and community organizations through a variety of programs designed to strengthen neighborhood relationships and make a positive difference.“At Amy's Attic, we believe being part of a community means more than doing business there,” said Bob Vamvas, Director of Operations.“Our 2027 initiatives reflect our commitment to giving back, supporting local businesses, recognizing those who serve and creating opportunities for families and neighbors to come together.”Giving Back and Connecting GenerationsAmy's Attic will continue its Community Through Cards program in February and December, inviting local elementary school students to create Valentine's Day and Christmas cards for residents of area assisted living communities. Participating Amy's Attic offices will also provide card-writing stations where children visiting with their parents can create personal greetings. The cards will be delivered in coordination with local assisted living facilities, spreading kindness and connecting generations.In November and December, Amy's Attic will recognize local first responders through its annual appreciation initiative. Participating offices will deliver gift baskets to local police departments in November and fire departments in December, expressing gratitude for their service and dedication to community safety.Supporting Local BusinessesThroughout 2027, Amy's Attic will continue its Brand of the Week program, highlighting local businesses and organizations that contribute to the character and vitality of Central Texas communities.Through social media features and community partnerships, Amy's Attic will introduce customers and followers to neighborhood businesses, encourage local shopping and celebrate the entrepreneurs who help their communities thrive.The company will also host social media contests and giveaways throughout the year, featuring prizes and merchandise provided by participating vendors and business partners.Bringing Families and Communities TogetherAmy's Attic has several special events planned for 2027, including:.Famous by Amy - January: Families will have the opportunity to enter a photo contest for a chance to be featured in Amy's Attic marketing. The winning family will receive a prize package that includes a cash award, professional photography and security services. The winners will also participate in a professional photo shoot at the Amy's Attic location in Salado..Community Festivals - April and October: Amy's Attic locations in Belton, Salado and Waco will host annual community festivals benefiting local charities and nonprofit organizations. These events will bring residents and businesses together in support of worthwhile community causes. In April Amy's Attic will celebrate the start of their festival season in Belton as the Belton Education Foundation will be the recipient of all festival proceeds..Shark Week - July: Amy's Attic's popular mascot, Sharky, will return for another round of adventures. Through entertaining videos and visits to participating locations, Sharky will introduce the community to Amy's Attic facilities, services and amenities..Comic Con - August: Amy's Attic will participate in the two-day Comic Con event at the Bell County Expo Center, welcoming visitors to its vendor booth with promotional merchandise and opportunities to connect with the Amy's Attic team..Holiday Parades - November and December: Amy's Attic team members plan to participate in select community parades in Salado, Belton, Temple and Waco, celebrating the holiday season alongside local residents.Lighting Up Central TexasAmy's Attic will also celebrate holidays and seasonal occasions through its Lights on Amy initiative. Participating facilities will feature themed exterior lighting throughout the year, including Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.In December, residents of participating duplex communities will be invited to join a holiday exterior decorating contest. Three prizes will recognize Best Overall Display ($150), Best Use of Lights ($50) and Most Festive Display ($50).A Yearlong Commitment to CommunityFrom honoring first responders and supporting local charities to promoting small businesses and creating memorable family experiences, Amy's Attic's 2027 initiatives reflect the company's continued investment in the communities it serves.Additional event details, contest rules, participation opportunities and announcements will be shared throughout the year through Amy's Attic locations and social media channels.About Amy's Attic Self StorageAmy's Attic Self Storage serves Central Texas communities with storage solutions and a commitment to customer care, community involvement and local partnerships. Through charitable initiatives, family-friendly events and support for neighborhood businesses, Amy's Attic strives to be more than a place to store belongings-it aims to be a valued community partner.

Bob Vamvas

Amy's Attic Self Storage

+ +1 855-426-9728

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Amy's Attic Self Storage Announces 2027 Community Engagement Initiatives News Provided By Amy's Attic Self Storage November 02, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



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