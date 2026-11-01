Led By Ruben Schwagermann Kadenwood Group Advised Ashley Black On $10M Financing

A term sheet before the first lender call for the direct-to-consumer maker of Class I medical devices; executed on a two-month timeline.

- Brandy Hipp, CFO, Ashley BlackVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kadenwood Group advised Ashley Black, a direct-to-consumer maker of Class I medical devices, on a $10 million working-capital financing, executed on a two-month timeline and structured as a fixed term loan with a second piece that can accordion as sales grow.Ashley Black manufactures its products about four months ahead of sales, so growth runs on working capital. CFO Brandy Hipp's brief was at least $10 million on good terms, preferably interest only for a period, from a lender able to go up to $20 million.She asked the firm to take the first calls and bring only parties who would make an offer. Ruben Schwagermann, senior managing director, led the engagement, with updates daily and sometimes several times a day.Brandy Hipp, CFO, Ashley Black, said: "Everybody says they'll only bring you viable deals. That's never been the case, until Kadenwood. Ruben (Schwagermann) had a term sheet on the table before we even did our first call. I would give you that warm intro 100%.""We always look to create competitive tension, as you're always going to get a better price if there's multiple people that are in contention," said Louis Garoz-Ferguson, founder and managing partner.Hipp's interview and the Ashley Black case study are published at . Kadenwood Group's site is .About Kadenwood GroupKadenwood Group is an independent investment group and advisory firm founded by Louis Garoz-Ferguson, its managing partner, with offices in Vancouver (885 West Georgia Street, 20th Floor) and New York (745 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor). Ruben Schwagermann is its senior managing director. It invests directly in privately held businesses, control and significant minority, deal by deal, and advises founders, families and sponsors across sell-side M&A, debt and equity capital. Kadenwood Group is the trading name of 1438076 B.C. Ltd. (British Columbia, BC1438076, incorporated 8 September 2023) and Kadenwood Group LLC (Wyoming). Securities transactions are conducted through Enclave Capital LLC in the United States (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, CRD No. 22732) and through Parvis Investment Services Inc., a registered exempt market dealer, in Canada. Contact: +1 (778) 200-3398 (Vancouver), +1 (646) 224-6922 (New York).

Louis Garoz-Ferguson

Kadenwood Group

+ +1 (778) 200-3398

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"I would give you that warm intro": Brandy Hipp, CFO of Ashley Black, on Kadenwood Group

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Led by Ruben Schwagermann Kadenwood Group Advised Ashley Black on $10M Financing News Provided By Kadenwood Group November 02, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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