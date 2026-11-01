Kadenwood Group Advised Andean Precious Metals On US$40M Refinancing

About 20 offers, by the CFO's count, across banks, funds and different instruments for the Canadian-listed gold and silver producer, on a three-month timeline.

- Juan Carlos Sandoval, CFO, Andean Precious MetalsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kadenwood Group acted as debt advisor to Andean Precious Metals, a Canadian-listed gold and silver producer, on a US$40 million refinancing, structured as a senior secured revolving credit facility and executed on a three-month timeline in 2025.Andean needed capital for debt repayments, and its balance sheet made the cost of funding the first priority. Rather than a single bank financing, Kadenwood Group brought banks, funds and different instruments, including repayment facilities, so the company could compare offers that differed in kind, not only in rate; it had asked for at least two options and received more. Ruben Schwagermann, senior managing director, led the transaction. Harlan Ryker, managing partner and chief operating officer, advised on the engagement.Juan Carlos Sandoval, CFO, Andean Precious Metals, said: "We closed our $40 million credit facility with National Bank in the end. I have a lot of respect for you guys and what you did. You've been one of the best, and I mean it. I think we got something like 20 offers when we did that refinancing, and the way you worked, what you brought in, the different options, everything: I was very impressed. Believe me, I'm a former banker; I've been on your side of the table. I would love to work with you again."The case study and Sandoval's full interview are at , and the firm's site is .About Kadenwood GroupKadenwood Group is an independent investment group and advisory firm founded by Louis Garoz-Ferguson, its managing partner, with offices in Vancouver (885 West Georgia Street, 20th Floor) and New York (745 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor). Ruben Schwagermann is its senior managing director. It invests directly in privately held businesses, control and significant minority, deal by deal, and advises founders, families and sponsors across sell-side M&A, debt and equity capital. Kadenwood Group is the trading name of 1438076 B.C. Ltd. (British Columbia, BC1438076, incorporated 8 September 2023) and Kadenwood Group LLC (Wyoming). Securities transactions are conducted through Enclave Capital LLC in the United States (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, CRD No. 22732) and through Parvis Investment Services Inc., a registered exempt market dealer, in Canada. Contact: +1 (778) 200-3398 (Vancouver), +1 (646) 224-6922 (New York).

Louis Garoz-Ferguson

Kadenwood Group

+1 778-200-3398

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

X

Meet Andean Precious Metals: Juan Carlos Sandoval, CFO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kadenwood Group Advised Andean Precious Metals on US$40M Refinancing News Provided By Kadenwood Group November 02, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.