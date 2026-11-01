Korean R&D Firm BICOM Builds On 15 Patents In Wireless And Sensing Tech

Founded in 2013, BICOM develops wireless intercoms, broadcasting systems, digital microphones and fiber-optic temperature monitoring in Korea.

SOUTH KOREA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seongnam, South Korea – BICOM Inc., a South Korean research and development company specializing in wireless communication systems, is introducing its portfolio of wireless audio, broadcasting and monitoring technologies to international markets. Since its founding in 2013, the company has built its product range on in-house engineering and a series of patents registered in Korea.Research at the CoreBICOM lists its core technologies as wireless communication system design and control, wireless communication link protocol development, antenna design, digital signal processing, high-quality audio compression, low-power miniaturized system development and temperature monitoring system development using fiber cables.The company's profile lists 15 patents registered in Korea between 2013 and 2022, covering intercoms, broadcasting systems, speakers and microphones, controllers and temperature monitoring. Its corporate research institute has been recognized by the Korea Industrial Technology Association since 2014.Four Product FamiliesBICOM's two-way digital wireless intercom forms a communication network on its own, without a base station. Users talk hands-free as if on a phone call, without pressing a push-to-talk button. The range includes helmet-mountable all-in-one headsets, belt packs and compact walkie-talkie type units, and the company lists field workers, broadcast crews, plant managers, security staff and sports referees among its users.Its portable digital wireless microphone and speaker system, sold under the EZ-Tok brand, works at 900 MHz and is designed for teachers, lecturers, tour guides, events and exhibitions. According to BICOM, the wireless audio technology applied to EZ-Tok products has been deployed in overseas markets.The company's uninterruptible wireless broadcasting system was developed to address the limitations of wired broadcasting infrastructure in places such as subways, trains, cable cars, building stairwells and underground tunnels. BICOM lists Seoul Metro and Seoul Transportation Corporation among the organizations supplied with its wireless emergency broadcasting systems.Finally, the Distributed Temperature Monitoring System (DTMS) uses optical fiber as a sensor to monitor temperature continuously over up to 20 kilometers, for applications such as energy storage systems, substations and underground power tunnels.Quality and PriceBICOM says it aims to offer high-quality systems that draw on years of technical experience while keeping prices competitive, and that it continues to invest in research and development to expand its presence in overseas markets.About BICOMBICOM was established on January 14, 2013, and is based in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. It holds Korea's Inno-Biz certification for technology-innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (grade A, valid through August 2029) and is certified as a research and development type venture company (valid through November 2028).Bicom.,Inc...13439, #2, 7, Yanghyun-ro 405 beon gil, Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si, Kyunggi-do+82-10-2870-2647

Bicom.,Inc

Bicom.,Inc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Korean R&D Firm BICOM Builds on 15 Patents in Wireless and Sensing Tech News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 02, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.