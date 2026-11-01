Eurasia Group Strengthens Asia Presence With Japan Hires And Regional Summits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senior appointments strengthen Japan team, building on inaugural GZERO Summit Asia in Singapore and ahead of 10th GZERO Summit Japan on 8 December

TOKYO, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurasia Group, a leading geopolitical risk advisory and research firm, today announced the appointments of Takashi Okabe as head of its Japan office and Soichiro Shibata as analytical director for Japan. The hires strengthen the firm's presence in Japan and advance its broader expansion across Asia, bolstering its ability to help regional and global businesses navigate a more complex geopolitical environment.

The appointments follow the inaugural GZERO Summit Asia, held in Singapore in September, and precede the 10th GZERO Summit Japan on 8 December. Together, the appointments and summits underscore Eurasia Group's commitment to deepening its engagement with business leaders and policymakers across Asia. This comes at a time when Asia plays an increasingly central role in a global landscape shaped by US-China competition, spillovers from Middle East conflicts, European de-risking efforts, and electoral uncertainty.

With offices in Tokyo and Singapore, Eurasia Group combines local insight with global analysis to help businesses understand developments across Asia and the region's changing relationships with the rest of the world. Its regional engagement links research, client advisory, and public dialogue on the geopolitical forces shaping investment, supply chains, technology, and economic security.

“Asia isn't waiting for the world to sort itself out; it's shaping what comes next. As we mark the 10th GZERO Summit Japan, we are strengthening our Tokyo office and convening a new group of global leaders in Singapore as well,” said Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media.“In a GZERO world, understanding Asia isn't optional. The region is central to some of the biggest geopolitical questions of our time-getting it right means understanding not just how Asian countries engage with the world, but also how they navigate one another.”

“From AI and microchips to rapidly shifting trade and political alignments, so many of the trends and forces shaping geopolitics originate in and flow through Asia,” said Maziar Minovi, CEO of Eurasia Group.“We are strengthening our presence in Japan and bringing together leading executives, policymakers, and geopolitics experts in Singapore and Tokyo to help our clients better understand the region's role in global affairs. Through our analysis, research, and exclusive events, Eurasia Group's goal is to help leaders across industries and markets make more informed decisions.”

As head of the Japan office, Okabe brings extensive experience helping organizations translate geopolitical intelligence into corporate strategy, governance, and risk management. His work focuses on strengthening executive decision-making, aligning strategy with emerging risks, and building resilient operating frameworks. He joins from Control Risks, where he advised government agencies and multinational corporations on complex international challenges and crisis preparedness.

“Japanese businesses are navigating increasingly complex decisions about where to invest, how to manage supply chains, and how to respond to economic security policies,” said Okabe.“I look forward to working with Soichiro Shibata and colleagues across Eurasia Group to help clients translate geopolitical analysis into practical business decisions.”

As the analytical director for Japan, Shibata, based in Tokyo, will cover Japan's political and economic affairs, as well as trade and investment trends across Asia. His analysis will help clients assess how domestic policy and regional geopolitical developments affect their business strategies. Prior to Eurasia Group, Shibata led the geopolitical and macroeconomic strategy practice at Monitor Deloitte in Tokyo.

The expanded Japan team will strengthen Eurasia Group's capacity to support clients navigating the intersection of politics and business, including economic security, shifting trade and investment policies, and geopolitical risk management. The appointments mark another step in the firm's continued expansion across Asia.

About Eurasia Group and GZERO Media

Eurasia Group is the world's leading global research and advisory firm. We help clients understand, anticipate, and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they do business. Together with GZERO Media-the go-to source for first insight into geopolitics-and our full-fledged events team, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington DC, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Mexico City, Singapore, São Paulo, and Brasilia, as well as on-the-ground experts in more than a hundred countries in every region of the world. We are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

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