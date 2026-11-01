Local Public Health Leaders Publish, Resilience In Motion, A New Book On Resilience And Leading Through Crisis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New book arrives alongside Frederick Solutions' redesigned website, expanding its leadership resilience programs for healthcare, government, and responders

- Shawn FrederickHANSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frederick Solutions LLC today announced the release of Resilience in Motion, a new leadership book co-authored by Shawn Frederick and five fellow public health leaders who guided Snohomish County, Washington's response to the nation's first confirmed case of COVID-19. The release coincides with the launch of the company's redesigned website, shawnfrederickspeaks, which now serves as the hub for Frederick Solutions' keynotes, training programs, and coaching services.Resilience in Motion shares the firsthand experiences of six leaders navigating an unprecedented organizational crisis: the arrival of the nation's first confirmed COVID-19 case in Snohomish County while the health district was simultaneously facing budget deficits and organizational restructuring. Through real stories, difficult lessons, and practical insights, the book explores the essential principles of resilience, adaptability, emotional intelligence, teamwork, and decision-making under pressure."Resilience isn't just about surviving a crisis but preparing to thrive through whatever comes next," said Shawn Frederick, founder of Frederick Solutions LLC. "This book is our way to give leaders the tools we learned going through the most challenging event in our careers, so they can be prepared before they face the hardest challenge in their careers."Six Leaders, One Shared JourneyEach chapter is written by the leader who lived it, offering six distinct perspectives on the same crisis:1.Shawn Frederick, Administrative Officer, on vision, decisive leadership, and making critical decisions under extraordinary pressure2.Pam Aguilar, Deputy Administrative Officer, on emotional intelligence, empathy, and the courage to adapt policies when people need them most3.Sara Centanni, Finance Manager, on continuous learning when everything is at stake, from navigating shifting COVID funding rules to building team capacity4.Katie Curtis, Prevention Services Director, on leading through uncertainty while balancing personal fears with professional responsibility5.Ragina Gray, Environmental Health Director, on adaptability, collaboration, and integrating services into a complex incident response structure6.Therese Quinn, Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator, on how resilient teams are built long before they are testedA Growing Platform for Leadership ResilienceAlongside the book, Frederick Solutions delivers keynotes and evidence-informed training built on more than two decades of military service in the United States Navy and over a decade of leadership in healthcare and public health. Frederick's signature keynotes, Preventing Burnout: A Holistic Roadmap to Improved Mental Resilience and Privilege of Leadership: What Every New Leader Needs to Know, anchor a suite of programs that includes Developing Resilient Leadership, Building Resilient Teams, Resilience First Aid training, and the Certified Resilient Workplace partner program, offered to government, healthcare, education, and other high-stress industries nationwide.As a Certified Resilience Coach through DRIVEN, Frederick works with leaders and organizations facing mental fatigue, anxiety, and burnout, helping them build resilience before the next crisis arrives rather than recovering after it.AvailabilityResilience in Motion is available now on Amazon at . For speaking engagements, media inquiries, or bulk book orders, contact Shawn Frederick at 504-430-7419 or..., or visit shawnfrederickspeaks.About Frederick Solutions LLCFrederick Solutions LLC, based in Washington State and serving organizations nationwide, provides resilience keynotes, leadership development, and workplace training. Founded by Shawn Frederick, a 20-year U.S. Navy veteran and healthcare and public health leader who helped guide Snohomish County's COVID-19 response, the company equips leaders and teams in healthcare, public health, first responder, government, and education sectors to prevent burnout and lead with confidence through change and adversity.

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Resilience in Motion, Leadership from Crisis Courage and Collective Strength

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Local Public Health Leaders Publish, Resilience in Motion, a New Book on Resilience and Leading Through Crisis News Provided By Frederick Solutions LLC November 01, 2026, 23:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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