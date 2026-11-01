Local Public Health Leaders Publish, Resilience In Motion, A New Book On Resilience And Leading Through Crisis
Resilience in Motion shares the firsthand experiences of six leaders navigating an unprecedented organizational crisis: the arrival of the nation's first confirmed COVID-19 case in Snohomish County while the health district was simultaneously facing budget deficits and organizational restructuring. Through real stories, difficult lessons, and practical insights, the book explores the essential principles of resilience, adaptability, emotional intelligence, teamwork, and decision-making under pressure.
"Resilience isn't just about surviving a crisis but preparing to thrive through whatever comes next," said Shawn Frederick, founder of Frederick Solutions LLC. "This book is our way to give leaders the tools we learned going through the most challenging event in our careers, so they can be prepared before they face the hardest challenge in their careers."
Six Leaders, One Shared Journey
Each chapter is written by the leader who lived it, offering six distinct perspectives on the same crisis:
1.Shawn Frederick, Administrative Officer, on vision, decisive leadership, and making critical decisions under extraordinary pressure
2.Pam Aguilar, Deputy Administrative Officer, on emotional intelligence, empathy, and the courage to adapt policies when people need them most
3.Sara Centanni, Finance Manager, on continuous learning when everything is at stake, from navigating shifting COVID funding rules to building team capacity
4.Katie Curtis, Prevention Services Director, on leading through uncertainty while balancing personal fears with professional responsibility
5.Ragina Gray, Environmental Health Director, on adaptability, collaboration, and integrating services into a complex incident response structure
6.Therese Quinn, Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator, on how resilient teams are built long before they are tested
A Growing Platform for Leadership Resilience
Alongside the book, Frederick Solutions delivers keynotes and evidence-informed training built on more than two decades of military service in the United States Navy and over a decade of leadership in healthcare and public health. Frederick's signature keynotes, Preventing Burnout: A Holistic Roadmap to Improved Mental Resilience and Privilege of Leadership: What Every New Leader Needs to Know, anchor a suite of programs that includes Developing Resilient Leadership, Building Resilient Teams, Resilience First Aid training, and the Certified Resilient Workplace partner program, offered to government, healthcare, education, and other high-stress industries nationwide.
As a Certified Resilience Coach through DRIVEN, Frederick works with leaders and organizations facing mental fatigue, anxiety, and burnout, helping them build resilience before the next crisis arrives rather than recovering after it.
Availability
Resilience in Motion is available now on Amazon at . For speaking engagements, media inquiries, or bulk book orders, contact Shawn Frederick at 504-430-7419 or..., or visit shawnfrederickspeaks.
About Frederick Solutions LLC
Frederick Solutions LLC, based in Washington State and serving organizations nationwide, provides resilience keynotes, leadership development, and workplace training. Founded by Shawn Frederick, a 20-year U.S. Navy veteran and healthcare and public health leader who helped guide Snohomish County's COVID-19 response, the company equips leaders and teams in healthcare, public health, first responder, government, and education sectors to prevent burnout and lead with confidence through change and adversity.
Shawn Frederick
Frederick Solutions
+1 504-430-7419
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Resilience in Motion, Leadership from Crisis Courage and Collective Strength
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