Police Arrest Wanted Goat Thief Following Encounter In Greater Noida

Police Encounter in Greater Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Jarcha police arrested an alleged inter-district goat thief following an encounter in Greater Noida, with 13 criminal cases registered against him across various districts, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida Zone, Santosh Kumar, said. The accused, identified as Kamlu alias Kamal, a resident of Sambhal district, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire, while another suspect managed to escape, police said.

Details of the Operation

According to ADCP Santosh Kumar, the accused allegedly operated across several districts by identifying targets and stealing goats along with his accomplices before selling them. Providing details of the operation, Kumar said police received information during a routine check in the evening that a gang of goat thieves was active in the area and had arrived to scout for targets. Acting on the tip-off, police intensified checking in the area.

During the operation, two individuals approaching on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the police personnel with the intention to kill them. The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring one of the suspects in the leg, while the other fled, Kumar said. Upon being apprehended and questioned, the injured suspect identified himself as Kamlu alias Kamal and allegedly confessed to stealing goats in several districts, the ADCP said.

Police recovered cash, suspected to be proceeds from the sale of stolen goats, along with a.315-bore country-made pistol and a spent cartridge casing from his possession. Kumar said that two cases were registered against the accused at Jarcha police station, while his total criminal record includes 13 cases across different districts. Police are making efforts to gather information about his accomplices. Further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)

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