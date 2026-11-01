Billboard-Charting Artist Nicki Kris Releases New Holiday Album Wrapped In Christmas

Official Album Cover Art

Nicki Kris – Billboard-Charting Singer-Songwriter

Ten original Christmas songs blend contemporary pop, alternative influences, and cinematic storytelling in a fresh collection for the holiday season.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Nicki Kris has officially released her new holiday album, *Wrapped in Christmas *, a collection of ten original Christmas songs inspired by the magic, memories, romance, and storytelling of the holiday season.

Available October 30 on major streaming platforms, *Wrapped in Christmas* brings together upbeat holiday favorites, heartfelt ballads, and contemporary pop arrangements with cinematic influences.

The album was inspired in part by Kris's longtime love of Christmas films and the imaginative stories, characters, and memorable moments that make the holiday season special.

Among the album's featured songs are the romantic holiday single "Meet Me Underneath The Mistletoe," the heartfelt "The Lights Lead Me Home," the playful "Santa Shuffle," and "My Christmas Wish."

The ten-song collection also includes "Wrapped Up Under My Tree," "Magic Bells at Christmas Time," "Joy," "Christmas Cheer," "I Found a Home in You," and "I Wanna Kiss You on Christmas Eve."

Rather than simply revisiting traditional Christmas sounds, Kris brings her signature blend of alternative rock, modern pop, and cinematic storytelling to the holiday genre.

With a mix of festive energy, romance, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments, *Wrapped in Christmas* offers listeners an original soundtrack for the holiday season.

About Nicki Kris

Nicki Kris is a Billboard-charting singer-songwriter and recording artist whose music blends alternative rock, modern pop, and cinematic storytelling. Known for strong melodies and emotionally driven songwriting, she has developed a diverse catalog of original music and collaborations.

Nicki Kris releases music through N.K.M. Records.

Nicki Kris

Nicki Kris Music

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Billboard-Charting Artist Nicki Kris Releases New Holiday Album Wrapped in Christmas News Provided By Nicki Kris Music November 01, 2026, 23:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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