Zaporizhzhia Region Provides UAH 105M Worth Of Military Equipment To Ukrainian Forces In October

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"We continue to systematically and promptly meet the needs of the military on the Zaporizhzhia front. In October, 45 Defense Forces units received equipment worth more than UAH 105 million," Semikin said.

According to him, funds from the region's joint defense fund were used to purchase and deliver more than 1,040 FPV drones, wings, aircraft and quadcopters, as well as 12 vehicles, 35 electronic intelligence/electronic warfare systems, and more than 560 power supply devices, communication equipment and office equipment.

Mykhailo Semikin, Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration

In addition, the military received more than 2,470 pieces of equipment and batteries for unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as over 5,400 remote mining devices.

Photo from open sources