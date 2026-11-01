Actress Nimi Adokiye Speaks To Survivors At Sipping Positivitea's Pink & Black Gala: Masquerade Of Hope

Actress Nimi Adokiye makes a stunning appearance in vibrant pink at the Pink Party, showing her support for breast cancer awareness while bringing elegance and glamour to the event

Actress joins the 7th annual Houston gala raising funds for breast and chest cancer survivors

- Nimi AdokiyeHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning actress Nimi Adokiye was among the special guests at the 7th Annual Pink & Black Gala: Masquerade of Hope, hosted by Sipping PositiviTEA TM at The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria. The masquerade evening united breast and chest cancer survivors, their families, Houston community leaders and fashion designers in support of research, treatment and care."We are here tonight to celebrate fashion and elegance, yes, but more importantly, we are here to lock arms and make a tangible impact for research, treatment, and support so that no one has to walk this journey alone," Adokiye said.The highlight of the night was the Survivor Walk, as women who have survived breast cancer took to the runway led by Sipping PositiviTEA founder And survivor Dr. Jacque Colbert. Houston City Council Members Julian Ramirez and Willie Davis presented certificates of honor and commitment to the showcase designers and to Dr. Jacque in recognition of their service to the community.Fashion took center stage in the "Let's Twirl" showcase, featuring Houston's Alexandria Lee Designs by Mz. Gwen Davis; Macy's looks curated by image consultant Marisol Vecchini; Texas-born luxury menswear brand DCASSO Custom by Demitric Simmons; and a collection by Venezuelan-Italian haute couture designer Mario Parotto.Hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Cass Dodson, with red carpet coverage by correspondent Armourie of La'Marie Media, the gala also featured a live brass band, a live auction, a raffle, and an afterparty with DJ Alkemy, all raising support for Sipping PositiviTEA's mission.About Sipping PositiviTEATMSipping PositiviTEA is a Houston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting those impacted by breast and chest cancer and championing a world free of all cancer. It was founded by Dr. Jacque Colbert, an 18-year cancer survivor, Army veteran, author and Doctor of Organizational Leadership, whose motto is "Style is my declaration. Wellness is my discipline. Service is my calling. Hope is my assignment." More information: .About Nimi AdokiyeNimi Adokiye is an award-winning actress of Nigerian descent, trained at the Stella Adler Academy. Her credits include CBS's "Bob Hearts Abishola," ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder," VH1's "Infamy" and Oxygen's "Real Murders of Atlanta," and the films "Blended" and "Downtown Bus." She received Best Emerging Actress at the World Entertainment Awards. Learn more at nimiadokiye and follow her on Instagram at @therealnimi.

Michelle James

Christian Talent

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Actress Nimi Adokiye Speaks to Survivors at Sipping PositiviTEA's Pink & Black Gala: Masquerade of Hope News Provided By Christian Talent November 01, 2026, 23:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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