Central Florida Price Cuts Reach 1,247 Listings With 57.74% At 60 Or More Days

Price Cuts Central Florida Week of 11/1

Brenden Rendo, Realtor

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NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, 720 reduced listings have sat 60 or more days, with an average cut of 3.30% off the prior asking price.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Active residential listings that took a price reduction within the seven-day window ending on the pull date across Central Florida's Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties total 1,247, according to a four-county analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team. The average reduction across the group is 3.30% off the previous asking price. That is 95 fewer reductions than the prior seven-day window, a 7.08% change in the weekly count.

The full report, including the county table, the methodology behind these figures, and a citation reference, is published and updated weekly at #weekly-price-reductions 720 of these listings, 57.74% of the week's reductions, have been on the market 60 days or longer.

"The number that matters more than the size of the cut is the calendar," said Brenden Rendo, Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty. "A seller who has already reduced once and is still waiting has demonstrated both motivation and a willingness to move on terms, which is a different negotiating position from a listing that came to market last week at a confident price."

Orange County had the most reductions at 516 listings. Seminole County carries the deepest average reduction at 3.51% off list, and Lake County the highest share at 60 or more days at 61.86%. That share runs from 54.65% in Orange County to 61.86% in Lake County, a 7.21 point spread, close enough that the stale share reads as one regional condition this week rather than four local ones.

Four-County Price Reduction Snapshot (November 1, 2026)

CountyReduced ListingsChange vs Prior WeekAverage Reduction60+ DaysShare 60+ DaysAverage List Price

Orange 516 down 117 3.03% 282 54.65%$585,573

Seminole 188 down 10 3.51% 106 56.38%$407,493

Volusia 252 up 21 3.49% 152 60.32%$405,591

Lake 291 up 11 3.50% 180 61.86%$436,203

Central Florida1,247 down 95 3.30% 720 57.74%$487,497

Methodology

Figures cover active residential listings only, pulled from Stellar MLS through the Bridge RESO Web API and filtered to property type Residential, which excludes land, commercial, and lease listings. A listing counts as reduced when its most recent price change, made within the 7-day window ending on the pull date, lowered its list price; the reduction is measured against the list price just before that change. A listing reduced twice in the window counts once, and one reduced then raised does not count. Listings whose sellers opted out of internet display are excluded, as are records with a zero, unreadable, or above 50% reduction, which are treated as entry errors. Days on market is the larger of the MLS cumulative days on market and the days since the current listing went on market, so a listing withdrawn and relisted keeps its earlier history; the 60 day figures count listings at 60 days or more. The change column compares this seven-day window with the separate window before it. Osceola County is not included in these figures. Counts are refreshed weekly and reflect November 1, 2026.

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty works with buyers and sellers across six Central Florida counties, and publishes weekly market data for Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties drawn directly from Stellar MLS. Brenden Rendo can be reached at 407-616-9019.

Members of the press are welcome to use these figures with attribution. For county or city level breakdowns not shown here, contact Brenden Rendo directly.

Brenden Rendo

The Homes In Orlando Team

+14077856477 ext.

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Central Florida Price Cuts Reach 1,247 Listings With 57.74% at 60 or More Days News Provided By The Homes In Orlando Team November 01, 2026, 23:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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