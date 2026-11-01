Right Law Group Founder Alexis Austin Litle Speaks On AI Security And Vendor Risks At Maxlawcon 2026

Alexis Austin Litle Speaks on AI Security and Vendor Risks

Right Law Group

Alexis Austin Litle, Founder Right Law Group and LexAxiom

Colorado criminal defense attorney shares a framework to help law firms evaluate artificial intelligence tools and protect confidential client information.

- Alexis Austin LitleCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alexis Austin Litle, founder of Colorado criminal defense firm Right Law Group and legal technology company LexAxiom, spoke at MaxLawCon 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 8–9, where she addressed the risks attorneys face when choosing artificial intelligence (AI) tools for their practices.Her presentation, "How to Read the Matrix: A Framework to Help You Evaluate Legal Tech AI Companies," gave law firm owners a practical way to assess AI products before introducing them into their firms.The session focused on questions that can get lost in the rush to adopt new technology: What happens to confidential client information? How secure is the software? And can vendors back up the claims they make about their products?"Lawyers are being flooded with AI products, and every vendor claims their technology is secure and will save lawyers time," said Litle. "But being 'secure' is not the same as protecting client confidentiality. As lawyers we have an obligation to not only ensure that AI models are not trained on our clients' confidential data, but also that data is not stored on LLM servers or accessible by third parties. Especially in criminal defense that opens our clients' data up to potentially being subpoenaed and used against them. Under our rules of professional responsibility, we have an ethical obligation to understand how these tools actually work, where the data goes, and who may have access to confidential data.”A Practical Guide to Evaluating Legal AI VendorsAt MaxLawCon, Litle introduced a framework intended to help attorneys evaluate legal AI companies without needing an extensive technical background.Rather than relying on product demonstrations or sales materials, the framework encourages law firms to ask specific questions about how a vendor handles information, what security measures are in place, and whether its claims can be independently assessed.Alexis Austin Litle has published supporting materials on her personal website, including an AI Vendor Evaluation Scorecard with 12 questions attorneys can use when reviewing legal technology products. Her resources also include a guide to assessing vendor security claims and an explanation of common AI marketing terminology.From the Courtroom to Legal TechnologyLitle founded Right Law Group in 2018 after working as a Colorado prosecutor, including serving as Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit in the state's 10th Judicial District and handling serious felony prosecutions.Her interest in legal technology has also led to speaking engagements and educational programs for attorneys. Earlier in 2026, she presented "Ethics and AI in Law: From Deepfakes to Defense Strategy Memos" for the El Paso County Bar Association. She has also taught programs addressing technology and professional responsibility in legal practice.At Right Law Group, Litle leads a team in which every attorney is a former prosecutor. The firm's Colorado criminal defense attorneys handle DUI, domestic violence, assault, drug offenses, and other misdemeanor and felony cases.Her MaxLawCon appearance adds to her work addressing how attorneys can use emerging technology while meeting their responsibilities to clients.About Right Law GroupRight Law Group is a Colorado criminal defense law firm founded in 2018 by Alexis Austin Litle. With offices in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, and Denver, the firm represents individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges throughout Colorado's Front Range. All of the firm's attorneys are former prosecutors. Right Law Group offers free initial consultations and 24/7 availability.

Yolanda Youts

Marketing Collective

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Right Law Group Founder Alexis Austin Litle Speaks on AI Security and Vendor Risks at MaxLawCon 2026 News Provided By Marketing Collective November 01, 2026, 23:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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