Step Inside The LUXEED Super Factory: How Smart Technology Brings LUXEED Vehicles To Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22–23, nearly 200 global partners from countries and regions including Spain, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia visited the LUXEED Super Factory. They witnessed firsthand the technological and manufacturing prowess of the super factory, where over 2,000 pieces of equipment operate simultaneously, more than 880 robots collaborate seamlessly, and one vehicle rolls off the production line every minute. As part of the events during the 2026 Chery International User Summit, this visit opened the entire manufacturing workflow-from equipment cycle time to quality inspection-to our partners, showcasing how smart technology efficiently brings LUXEED vehicles to life.

Over 2,000 Devices in Daily Operation, One Complete Vehicle Rolling Off the Line Every Minute

At the LUXEED Super Factory, more than 2,000 intelligent devices operate daily. Powered by AI agents featuring an autonomous closed-loop system of“perception-analysis-decision making-execution-evolution,” the factory achieves an average production cycle time of one complete vehicle rolling off the line every minute. The four major workshops, including body shop and general assembly, feature highly automated production lines. Thanks to the introduction of digitalization and AI technologies, quality control has been shifted forward from post-production spot checks to real-time online judgment, elevating precision manufacturing to unprecedented new heights.







Body Shop: Over 880 Robots Covering Nine Joining Processes

Inside the body shop, more than 880 intelligent robots form a precise, collaborative“digital artisan” team covering nine major joining processes. All critical weld points are completed by robots, accompanied by synchronous AI visual inspection with an inspection error precision of up to ±0.1mm. High-precision automated welding and online inspection not only recreate the industrial aesthetics of“exquisite craftsmanship,” but more importantly, provide a robust process guarantee for the structural strength and consistency of LUXEED vehicle bodies.

General Assembly: 10 Main Production Lines Collaborating with 3 Inspection Lines

The general assembly workshop is equipped with 10 automated main production lines and 3 high-precision inspection lines. Under the unified scheduling of the AI system, AGV logistics vehicles shuttle along designated routes in an orderly manner, realizing high-precision automatic mating of the chassis and body. Multiple processes are completed efficiently through intelligent equipment, simultaneously enhancing production cycle time and product consistency.

From the Production Line to the Vehicle in the User's Hands

Beyond the four major workshops, this visit truly showcased a verifiable manufacturing process: the cycle time and precision of a production line are ultimately inscribed into the vehicle resting in the user's hands. This is precisely what makes the LUXEED Super Factory worthy of attention-every claim regarding intelligence must ultimately be translated into verifiable processes on the production line. THROUGH ULTIMATE INTELLIGENT DRIVING, TO UNVEIL THE ASPIRATIONAL MOBILITY-LUXEED's brand mission must ultimately be fulfilled by the production line.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at