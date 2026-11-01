Donut miss the November flavor of the month, Snickerdoodle, available at select DonutNV locations for a limited-time.

Available Starting November 1st at select locations throughout the U.S., the seasonal flavor brings a cozy cookie classic to the donut menu.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DonutNV is celebrating the fall season with a sweet reason to savor November: Snickerdoodle, its newest Flavor of the Month. Launching today and available through November 30 at select locations throughout the United States, the limited-time flavor pairs the comforting taste of cinnamon and sugar with a delicious donut twist.Inspired by the beloved cookie, Snickerdoodle delivers warm cinnamon flavor and just the right touch of sweetness. It's a cozy treat for crisp autumn days, sharing with friends or adding something sweet to November gatherings.“November calls for flavors that feel warm, familiar and a little nostalgic, and snickerdoodle checks every box,” said Amanda Gingold, co-founder of DonutNV, who develops the brand's flavors and seasonal menu items.“We wanted to capture that comforting cinnamon-sugar flavor people love in a cookie and turn it into a donut that makes the season even sweeter.”DonutNV's Snickerdoodle Flavor of the Month is available at select U.S. locations from November 1 through November 30, 2026. Visit DonutNV to find your nearest location.

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DonutNV Welcomes November with Snickerdoodle Flavor of the Month News Provided By DonutNV Franchising Inc. November 01, 2026, 23:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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