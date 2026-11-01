Moving Out Of State From Northern Virginia? Royal Movers Shares 7 Steps To Choosing Long-Distance Movers

Royal Movers team

Royal Movers Winchester, VA

Royal Movers during a residential move

The Sterling-based moving company explains how families in Northern Virginia and the Winchester area can compare interstate movers, estimates and coverage.

VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Royal Movers, a family-owned moving company in Sterling, VA, has released a practical guide for households planning to move out of state from Northern Virginia and the northern Shenandoah Valley. The guide walks through seven steps for comparing long-distance moving companies before signing a contract, with a focus on registration, written estimates, valuation coverage and delivery planning.Northern Virginia sees steady movement in both directions. Government, defense and technology jobs bring new residents to Loudoun and Fairfax counties every year, while job transfers, retirement and family needs send others to the Carolinas, Florida, Texas and beyond. For many of these households, an interstate move is the largest single moving expense they will face, and the rules that apply to it are different from those for a move across town.What Changes When You Hire Out of State MoversA local move inside Virginia is usually billed by the hour and finished in a day. A move across state lines involves federal rules, longer drive times, weight or volume based pricing in many cases, and a delivery window rather than a single delivery date. Interstate movers must be registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), and the paperwork they provide carries more weight because the shipment may be on the road for several days.Royal Movers handles local and long-distance moves from its Sterling headquarters and its Winchester location. The company operates under USDOT number 3106656, is licensed and insured, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has a 4.9-star rating from 363 Google reviews.7 Steps to Choosing Long Distance Moving Companies1. Confirm Interstate Movers Are Registered With the FMCSAEvery interstate household goods mover needs a USDOT number. Homeowners can look up a company on the FMCSA website and check its registration status, operating authority and complaint history before booking. Don't hire a mover for an out-of-state move if they can't provide a USDOT number.2. Get an In-Home or Video SurveyAccurate long-distance pricing starts with an accurate inventory. A walkthrough, in person or by video, lets the mover see furniture, appliances, specialty items and access issues such as stairs or long carries. Quotes given over the phone without seeing the home are more likely to change on moving day.3. Ask Whether the Estimate Is Binding or Non-BindingA binding estimate sets the price for the items listed. A non-binding estimate can change based on the final weight or added services. Federal rules also require interstate movers to give customers the "Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move" booklet. Families should read both documents before signing.4. Understand Valuation CoverageInterstate movers offer two levels of liability. Released value protection is included at no extra cost but covers only 60 cents per pound per item, which means a damaged 50-pound television would be covered for about 30 dollars. Full value protection costs more but requires the mover to repair, replace or pay the current value of a damaged item. Homeowners with antiques, pianos or high-value furniture should ask about full coverage early.5. Plan Packing Before the Pickup DatePacking is often the longest part of a long-distance move. Some households pack everything themselves, while others book full or partial packing for kitchens, artwork and fragile items. Professional packing also matters for valuation coverage, since some damage claims depend on who packed the box. Royal Movers offers full and partial packing, pads and wraps furniture, and uses its own trucks.6. Confirm the Delivery WindowLong-distance shipments are usually delivered within a window of several days rather than on a single date. Families should ask how the window is set, who to contact while the truck is on the road, and what happens if the new home is not ready. Short-term storage can bridge the gap when closing dates move, which is common in the Northern Virginia housing market.7. Read Recent, Local ReviewsReviews from customers who made a similar move are one of the best signals of how a company handles long trips. Homeowners should look for comments on communication, on-time pickup and the condition of belongings at delivery, and check that reviews are recent and tied to the company's local address.Moving Across Country From Sterling, Ashburn and WinchesterLoudoun County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Virginia, and growth brings movement in both directions as households relocate for new jobs, military orders or family. Families comparing movers in Ashburn, VA can use the same seven steps whether they need cross country movers or are moving to a neighboring state.Further west, Royal Movers Winchester serves Winchester, Frederick County, Stephens City and Middletown from its office at 172 Imboden Drive, Suite 9. Households looking for movers in Winchester, VA for an out-of-state move get the same registration, estimate and coverage standards as customers in Sterling.Timing also affects the cost and availability of a long-distance move. Summer is the busiest season across the region, as school calendars and lease cycles push many families to move between June and September. Booking several weeks ahead gives households more pickup-date options, while fall and winter moves often come with more open schedules.A Checklist for Moving Out of StateRoyal Movers recommends that families keep a single folder, printed or digital, with the mover's USDOT number, the written estimate, the inventory, the valuation choice and the delivery window. Having those documents in one place makes it easier to compare companies, answer questions on moving day and file a claim if something goes wrong.Households planning an interstate move from Northern Virginia or the Winchester area can request a free moving estimate from Royal Movers online or by phone.About Royal MoversRoyal Movers is a family-owned moving company based at 21580 Atlantic Blvd in Sterling, Virginia, with a second location, Royal Movers Winchester, at 172 Imboden Drive, Suite 9, in Winchester, Virginia. The company provides local moving, long-distance moving, commercial moving, packing, piano moving, senior moving and storage services across Northern Virginia, Washington, DC and Maryland. Royal Movers operates under USDOT number 3106656, is licensed and insured, and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

Carlos Bonilla

Royal Movers

+1 703-214-2167

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Moving Out of State From Northern Virginia? Royal Movers Shares 7 Steps to Choosing Long-Distance Movers News Provided By Rotate Digital November 01, 2026, 23:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.