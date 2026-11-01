38 Booked After Police Raid On Birthday Party At Gujarat Hotel 11 Liquor Bottles Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Nov 2 (IANS) Thirty-eight people, including 35 guests and three hotel employees, have been booked under the Gujarat Prohibition Act after police raided a birthday party at a hotel on Kalawad Road in Rajkot district, where liquor was allegedly being consumed, officials said.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) conducted the raid on Saturday night following a tip-off, officials said on Sunday.

Police conducted breathalyser tests at the venue and subsequently collected blood samples of 98 people, including guests and hotel staff, at the Rajkot Civil Hospital.

An FIR was registered against 38 people after the tests.

"Those who tested positive for alcohol consumption in the on-the-spot breathalyser tests were booked under the Gujarat Prohibition Act. Around 30 women were also present at the party, but none tested positive for alcohol consumption," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Rakesh Desai said.

The party was organised by Chirag Patel to celebrate his birthday.

Police seized 11 empty and filled 750 ml bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) belonging to different brands during the raid.

"Chirag Patel had organised the party to celebrate his birthday. During the raid, we seized 11 bottles of IMFL, some empty and others containing liquor. No other intoxicating substances were found. Most of those attending the party were residents of Rajkot and neighbouring Morbi," Desai added.

Of the 38 people booked, 35 were male guests who attended the party, while the remaining three were hotel employees.

The police are also examining the role of the hotel management and other people associated with the event.

Officials said the hotel's licence, previous records and CCTV footage are being examined as part of the investigation.

Gujarat has maintained prohibition since its formation, banning the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.