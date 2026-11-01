Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group Removes Gabon From Formal Agenda

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) has decided to remove Gabon from its formal agenda, recognising the progress made by the country towards fulfilling its commitments under the Commonwealth Charter.

The Group reached the decision at its 75th meeting held on Sunday, 1 November 2026, ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Ministers stated in the meeting's Concluding Statement:

“ CMAG considered the situation in the Gabonese Republic. CMAG welcomed the restoration of elected constitutional government and the completion of Gabon's transition following the unconstitutional change of government of 30 August 2023. CMAG recalled the lifting of Gabon's partial suspension on 15 July 2025, and the further period of monitoring undertaken by CMAG since that decision. CMAG welcomed the progress made and decided to remove Gabon from its Formal Agenda.

“ CMAG encouraged the Secretary-General to remain engaged with Gabon through her Good Offices and to offer, at the Government's request, Commonwealth technical assistance to support the continued strengthening of the rule of law, separation of powers, democratic institutions, electoral administration, political pluralism, human rights protection, and civic and media freedoms. “

Gabon was partially suspended lifted the suspension

The CMAG was established in 1995 to uphold the Commonwealth's fundamental political values. It comprises foreign ministers drawn from across the Commonwealth's regions, including the foreign minister of the Commonwealth chair-in-office.

The 75th meeting was convened by the Commonwealth secretary-general, Shirley Botchwey, and chaired by Chris Fearne, minister for foreign and European affairs of the Republic of Malta.

The deputy prime minister of Samoa, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioʻo, participated alongside the ministers and representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Botswana, Canada, Grenada, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius and Zambia, who are members of CMAG.