'Sting Op Probe Will Reveal The Truth, 'Great Leader' Will Be Caught In Trap: Karnataka Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Madikeri (Karnataka) Nov 2 (IANS) Karnataka Agriculture and Kodagu District In-charge Minister P.M. Narendra Swamy has said that the truth behind the sting operation controversy would soon come out, asserting that the investigation was progressing and questioning who was being protected by the police.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after participating in the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at the District Police Parade Ground in Madikeri, Narendra Swamy targetting Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, said a "great leader" who made sensational statements after returning from the United States could soon be caught in the trap he had laid.

"The investigation into the sting operation is underway. Who is the great leader who made sensational statements after returning from the United States? Towards whose residence in Delhi is the investigation progressing? Why are the Delhi Police not allowing the investigation? Whom are the police protecting, and what is the background behind all this? The truth will soon come out," he said again taking aim at Kumaraswamy.

He added that the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner had already made a statement regarding the investigation into the sting operation case and alleged that the person behind the controversy was now getting caught in the trap he had created.

It can be noted that, in a major twist, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Sunday said that investigators have found evidence suggesting that a mobile phone was exchanged at the residence of Union Minister Kumaraswamy in connection with the alleged sting operation case.

Launching a sharp attack on the Opposition in Karnataka, Narendra Swamy accused it of attempting to defame the ruling Congress and create differences between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

"The Opposition has resorted to the audacity of character assassination in an attempt to create differences between Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar and cause a split within the ruling party," he said.

Criticising Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Narendra Swamy said it was unfortunate that he was making "uncultured" remarks instead of speaking about the state's development, allocation of funds or shortcomings in governance.

He added that the power available in a democratic system should not be misused for personal attacks instead of serving the public.

On the issue of granting official recognition to the Kannada flag, the Minister said the Karnataka government had unanimously decided to send a proposal to the Centre seeking official recognition for it.

He added that the matter of adding another colour and an emblem to the Kannada flag would be discussed during the Legislative Assembly session.

Responding to questions over the increase in milk and curd prices, Narendra Swamy said the direct benefit of the hike would reach farmers and women engaged in dairy farming.

"The Cabinet decided to increase the milk price after considering the rising cost of cattle feed and the financial difficulties faced by farmers. At the same time, the decision has been taken while maintaining a balance to ensure that the increase in the prices of milk and curd does not become an excessive burden on consumers," he added.

Responding to a question about the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi, the Minister said the INDIA alliance was fighting to protect every citizen's right to vote and was raising its voice against the alleged misuse of investigating agencies.