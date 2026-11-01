K'taka Govt Opposes Maharashtra's Krishna-Bhima River Water Diversion Plan

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayapura (Karnataka), Nov 2 (IANS) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries and Vijayapura District In-charge Minister M.B. Patil has objected to Maharashtra's proposed plan to divert 40 TMC feet of floodwater from the Krishna river to the Bhima river, saying the project could seriously affect Karnataka's interests.

Questioning the legal basis of the proposed project, Patil on Sunday demanded that the Centre clarify how Maharashtra had proceeded with the plan and how it was able to secure financial assistance from the World Bank when the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) award has not yet been officially notified in the Gazette.

Speaking at a press conference in Vijayapura, the Minister referred to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' remarks at a media Conclave in Mumbai on October 9.

According to Patil, Fadnavis had spoken about a project to divert around 40 TMC feet of floodwater from the Krishna river near Mahabaleshwar to the Ujjani reservoir on the Bhima river.

The water is proposed to be supplied to two districts in Marathwada and parts of Sangli and Solapur districts in Maharashtra.

Minister Patil said that Fadnavis had also stated that work on the project had begun and that it was receiving financial assistance from the World Bank.

A video clip of Fadnavis speaking about the project was also played during the Karnataka Minister's press conference.

Patil said an all-party meeting would soon be convened under the leadership of the Karnataka Chief Minister K to discuss the issue.

"We will rise above party lines on matters concerning the interests of the state and take steps to protect Karnataka's interests," he added.

Citing available information, Minister Patil said the Maharashtra government had sanctioned Rs 24 crore in July 2026 for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.

Preparations were also being made to conduct a geological survey along a route of around 84 km.

The DPR is expected to be ready by the end of 2026, while the estimated cost of the project is around Rs 19,000 crore, the Karnataka Minister added.

Patil said that the proposed project raised several legal questions in view of the KWDT-II award and the legal framework governing the sharing of Krishna river water.

He added that the tribunal had allocated 2,130 TMC feet of water available at 75 per cent dependability and an additional 448 TMC feet based on 65 per cent dependability and average availability.

Of the additional 448 TMC feet, Maharashtra was allocated 81 TMC feet, Karnataka 173 TMC feet and undivided Andhra Pradesh 194 TMC feet, he said.

Referring to Clause XVI of the tribunal's award, Patil said a competent authority or tribunal could review or revise the water-sharing arrangement at any time after May 31, 2050.

"Until then, Andhra Pradesh had been allowed to utilise water available in excess of 2,578 TMC feet, though such utilisation would not create any permanent right over the surplus water," the Karnataka Minister added.

Patil said there was a possibility that additional water available after 2050 could be redistributed among the basin states and questioned the justification for undertaking permanent infrastructure works now in a manner that could affect future water-sharing arrangements.

He added that the Maharashtra government had earlier placed before the KWDT-II, under Section 5(3) of the Act, a proposal to transfer around 35 TMC feet of water from the Upper Krishna sub-basin (K-1) to the Bhima sub-basin (K-5) under the Krishna-Bhima water stabilisation project.

"However, the tribunal had expressed the view that it could not approve the proposal, as transferring water over a long distance from K-1 to K-5 could adversely affect water flows and utilisation in the Upper Krishna sub-basin," Patil said.

"In this background, it needs to be clarified what legal basis exists for the Maharashtra government's newly announced plan to divert 40 TMC feet of water," he added.

Patil said the tribunal had raised objections to the earlier proposal and questioned how Maharashtra could now take up another project to transfer water from the same basin.

He also questioned how the Maharashtra project could receive World Bank financial assistance when the Centre was repeatedly returning Karnataka's DPR for Phase-3 of the Upper Krishna Project, citing the fact that the KWDT-II award had not yet been officially notified in the Gazette.

The proposed diversion could alter water flows in the Upper Krishna sub-basin and potentially affect inflows into the Almatti reservoir, Patil warned.

He said the project could have adverse implications not only for Karnataka but also for water availability in other downstream states.

"Taking up such projects unilaterally without considering the tribunal's award and the rights of the basin states is not appropriate from the perspective of the federal system," he added.

Patil also sought clarity on whether financial assistance from the World Bank for such a project could be obtained without the guidance or approval of the Union government.

He demanded that the Centre clarify whether it had approved the project, whether the required investments and other clearances had been granted, and whether the tribunal's earlier position and Karnataka's interests had been taken into consideration.

Stating that the proposal could affect the sharing of Krishna river water, inflows into the Almatti reservoir and the rights of downstream states, Patil said the issue could not be taken lightly.

He urged both the Maharashtra and Union governments to treat the matter seriously and provide a comprehensive clarification on the project's legal validity, approvals and financial assistance, while ensuring that Karnataka's interests are not compromised.