K'taka Sting Op Case: 'This Is Trailer The Movie Is Yet To Come, Technical Evidence, Docs Will Spare No One', Says Priyank Kharge

MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 2 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has said that technical evidence and crucial documents had emerged during the investigation into the sting operation case, adding that legal action would be taken against anyone found involved, irrespective of their influence or position.

The statement made on Sunday has assumed significance in the backdrop of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh who earlier in the day said that investigators have found evidence suggesting that a mobile phone was exchanged at the residence of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy in connection with the alleged sting operation case.

Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi, he added that the investigation was continuing and several important aspects had already come to light.

More facts would emerge as the probe progressed, he said.

Kharge said that people holding public positions should maintain the dignity of their office and refrain from repeatedly making personal attacks, derogatory remarks about caste and family, and using disrespectful language.

He expressed displeasure over Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's statements.

He added that technical examination during the investigation had revealed several significant aspects.

He recalled that Union Minister Kumaraswamy had earlier laid siege to the Police Commissioner's office after his name reportedly figured during the investigation and had also taken out a march to the Director General of Police's office.

The investigation was examining the origin of the case and who had orchestrated it, Kharge said, adding that the FIR contained specific references to the publicity campaign surrounding the case and those working behind it.

He alleged that people who had worked with Kumaraswamy and his close associates were not appearing for questioning.

Kumaraswamy should have asked them to cooperate with the investigation, Minister Kharge said, questioning why he had not done so.

Kharge aso added that after one person was caught in connection with the case, another individual was traced in Delhi.

The CCTV footage related to this was available, he said.

The investigators were examining where the equipment had been purchased and whose instructions had led to the operation, he added.

According to the information available, three individuals, including two from Delhi, had officially worked with Kumaraswamy.

Hardware and technical evidence had also been recovered in the case, Kharge claimed.

Accusing Kumaraswamy of indulging in what he described as dirty politics against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka Home Minister said the investigation was far from over.

"This is just the trailer; the movie is yet to come," Priyank Kharge remarked.

He also alleged that derogatory remarks had been made against his caste and his father Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Kumaraswamy, who frequently made allegations against others, should at least exercise basic common sense," he said.

He asserted that further action would be taken based on the documents and evidence collected during the investigation.

"Anyone found involved, including Kumaraswamy's associates and supporters, would face action," Priyank Kharge said.

Challenging those alleging that he was behind the investigation, Minister Kharge asked them to produce evidence to substantiate their claims.

Explaining why he was not disclosing all the details, the Minister said he wanted to maintain the confidentiality of the investigation.

Some more documents were yet to be obtained, he added.

"Truth cannot be hidden for long, just like the sun and the moon. It will come out sooner or later," he said, asserting that the investigation had uncovered strong primary evidence.

Those genuinely concerned about the investigation should discuss the evidence rather than make allegations, he added.

Minister Kharge said that all those against whom suspicions had been raised were also being investigated and that further details would emerge after the next phase of the probe.