Rayagada Administration Steps Up Preparedness For Cyclone Murasu Impact

Emergency Preparedness in Rayagada

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Rayagada district administration has stepped up its preparedness for the possible impact of Cyclone Murasu, deploying all 11 fire station teams and heavy machinery at strategic locations for emergency response, Additional District Magistrate (General) Ravindranath Kahanra said. The administration held a virtual emergency review meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of the District Collector to assess preparedness for the possible cyclone and heavy rainfall. The meeting reviewed early warning systems, emergency services, rescue and relief operations, shelter arrangements and the availability of essential equipment.

Speaking about the preparedness measures, Kahanra said,“In preparation for Cyclone Murasu, the Rayagada District Collector held a virtual emergency meeting to discuss safety measures and readiness. Key topics included the district's preparedness, early warning systems, emergency services, and shelter preparations.” He said that, based on reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the district was under a yellow warning until November 2, followed by an orange warning for November 3 and 4.

Strategic Deployment and Response Measures

The administration has deployed all 11 fire station teams and positioned JCBs, excavators and Hydra cranes at Gumma Ghati and Mukundpur Ghati for immediate clearance of National Highway 326 in case of road blockages. Kahanra said,“The administration has deployed fire station teams and machinery for road clearance, while BDOs and Tahsildars and concerned officials have been instructed to remain present with all equipment and machinery to prepare for any type of eventuality.”

Evacuation and Public Safety

He added that officials had been directed to remain alert and ready for evacuation, particularly in 17 identified landslide-prone areas.“Preventive evacuations, after seeing the rainfall report on November 2, whatever preventive evacuation has to be done, are instructed to be carried out on the evening of November 2 so that by November 3 and 4, we will be ready with all identified flood shelter locations,” Kahanra said.

The district administration has also alerted residents living along the Nagabali, Bansadhara and Jhanjabati rivers and advised those residing on riverbanks to move to safer places. Meanwhile, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Cyclone Murasu was likely to be weaker than Cyclone Arnab but could still pose risks due to strong winds and heavy rainfall. The administration is keeping emergency response teams and resources ready to deal with possible flooding, landslides, uprooted trees and displacement in vulnerable areas. (ANI)

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