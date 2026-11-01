Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Iran's Guards Say Two Tankers Hit Naval Mines In Strait Of Hormuz


Date: 2026-11-01 04:30:55

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Two tankers struck naval mines while transiting an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz that had not been approved by Iran, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced.

“Two tankers in violation of regulations struck naval mines while navigating an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC said in a statement.

It was noted that one of the vessels is a supertanker, which caught fire as a result of the incident.

MENAFN01112026000187011040ID1111899837


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search