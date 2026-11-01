Iran's Guards Say Two Tankers Hit Naval Mines In Strait Of Hormuz
“Two tankers in violation of regulations struck naval mines while navigating an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC said in a statement.
It was noted that one of the vessels is a supertanker, which caught fire as a result of the incident.
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