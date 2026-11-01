Iran's Guards Say Two Tankers Hit Naval Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Two tankers struck naval mines while transiting an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz that had not been approved by Iran, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced.

“Two tankers in violation of regulations struck naval mines while navigating an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC said in a statement.

It was noted that one of the vessels is a supertanker, which caught fire as a result of the incident.