Security Tightens Outside Mannat Ahead Of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

Security Tightens at Mannat

Security has been tightened outside actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence, 'Mannat ', ahead of his birthday celebrations on Monday. The fans have also gathered outside his residence to sneak a glimpse of the actor on the special day. The Mumbai Police personnel have been stationed outside the residence of the actor. They were seen checking the cars and keeping the crowd in control as the fans arrived outside Mannat in the early hours of Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is nothing short of a festival for his fans, who gather outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, every year to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The actor often makes the occasion even more special by stepping out to greet his fans and acknowledge their love. One of the fans who was spotted outside Mannat expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan, praising his acting and personality. While talking to the media, a fan said, "The atmosphere is truly historic. Whenever it's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, a special vibe takes over the entire country-and in Mumbai, the atmosphere becomes something else entirely... Looking at his journey-from theatre to television and then to films-one can see the incredible path he has carved... It's not just about his acting; it's his personality and the way he interacts with everyone around him-he is truly the King..."

King Movie Updates

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans on his 61st birthday by unveiling the first song from his upcoming film 'King'. Along with the on-screen chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the track also offers a glimpse to the audience into the world of 'King'.

New Song Release

On Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday, the makers of 'King' shared a love song titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', which features on-screen romantic chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been penned by Ed Sheeran, bringing together Indian and international musical talent. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics written by Kumaar.

Giving audiences an exciting glimpse into the world of KING, the music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue, 'Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de", immediately setting the tone for his character. What follows is a peppy romantic dance track that brings Bollywood's much-loved Arijit Singh together with global pop sensation Ed Sheeran, creating a musical collaboration that bridges two worlds, with singer Madhubanti Bagchi adding her magical touch.

The track offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic relationship, as the two are seen enjoying romantic getaways, visiting cafes and spending quality time together on a beach. However, the romantic moments take a turn as the narrative shifts to Shah Rukh's involvement in illegal smuggling in the film, hinting at trouble in paradise. The video closes with another powerful dialogue by SRK,“Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi," bringing the focus back to the aura and intensity that define KING.

One of the highlights of the movie was the action moments and slick transitions. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING arrives in cinemas worldwide on 24 December 2026. (ANI)

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