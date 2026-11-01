Two-Day Long Mega Medical Camp Under 'Operation Sadbhavana' Begins In J&K's Kishtwar

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 1 (IANS) The Indian Army has started the two-day long mega medical camp under 'Operation Sadbhavana' in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Officials added that the Indian Army, under 'Operation Sadbhavana' successfully conducted Day 1 of the two-day Mega Medical Camp at Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Kishtwar on Sunday.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with around 3,106 beneficiaries, including women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities from Kishtwar and adjoining remote areas.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

He appreciated the Indian Army's efforts to extend essential healthcare services to remote communities.

A multidisciplinary medical team comprising physicians, ophthalmologists, paediatricians, orthopaedic specialists, nephrologists, anaesthetists, ENT specialists and dental professionals provided free consultations, medical assessments and medicines.

Diagnostic facilities, including Complete Blood Count (CBC), Haemoglobin (Hb) and Random Blood Sugar (RBS) tests, were also provided free of cost.

A dedicated Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) registration facility was established to facilitate digital health ID creation.

Special emphasis was placed on healthcare for women, children, senior citizens and vulnerable sections. Assistive devices, including wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, walking sticks and hearing aids, were distributed to eligible beneficiaries following medical assessments.

Dedicated stalls for Veer Naris and ex-servicemen provided assistance with pensions, documentation, welfare schemes and grievance redressal.

A separate Youth Facilitation Stall offered guidance on Agniveer recruitment, eligibility criteria, selection procedures and career opportunities in the Defence Forces.

Representatives from Jammu and Kashmir Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and the Departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Health provided guidance on banking services, government welfare schemes, agricultural practices, horticulture, animal husbandry and livelihood opportunities, ensuring comprehensive community welfare outreach.

The initiative reaffirms the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance, accessible healthcare and community welfare under 'Operation Sadbhavana'.

The camp strengthens civil-military relations by bringing essential medical services to remote communities while fostering mutual trust, goodwill and cooperation between the Indian Army and the local population.

'Operation Sadbhavana' (meaning 'Goodwill') is a major military civic action programme launched by the Indian Army in 1998 in Jammu and Kashmir (and later extended to Ladakh and parts of the Northeast).

The core objective of the operation is to win the hearts and minds of the people. It is designed to help local communities affected by terrorism, counter-insurgency, and difficult terrain, while integrating remote populations into the national mainstream.

The catch phrase of the operation is, "Jawan aur Awam, Aman Hai Muqaam" (Soldier and citizen are the destination of peace).