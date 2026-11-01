J&K Administrative Reshuffle: Shailendra Kumar Given Charge As Chief Secy Six IAS Officers Get New Assignments

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed a major reshuffle in the Union Territory's administration at the top level.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department on Sunday, Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1995), currently the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) of Finance department holding additional charge of the Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production department would look after the charge of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary till Sajjan Singh Yadav joins the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shaleen Kabra, IAS (AGMUT: 1992), the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) of Jal Shakti Department, holding additional charge of the posts of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Administrative Secretary, Estates Department and Administrative Secretary of Revenue Department, is transferred and posted as Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development.

Chandraker Bharti, IAS (AGMUT: 1996), the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) of Home Department would also hold the Financial Commissioner of Revenue department in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

M. Raju, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), Commissioner/Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir government's General Administration Department, holding additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Protocol Department and Administrative Secretary Department of Disaster, Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, would also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary of Estates Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Saugat Biswas, IAS (AGMUT: 2006), the Commissioner/Secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir government's Health and Medical Education Department, would also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary of Jal Shakti Department till further orders.

Rehana Batul, IAS (AGMUT: 2010), Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management's Public Administration and Rural Development, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir government's Tribal Affairs relieving Avny Lavasa, IAS of the additional charge.

Avny Lavasa, IAS (AGMUT: 2013), Secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir government's Tourism Department, holding additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary of Tribal Affairs Department, is divested of the additional charge of Tribal Affairs Department. She will hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary of the Revenue Department.