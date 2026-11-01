Zelensky Announces Visit By Turkish Energy Companies To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with CNN Türk following his visit to Turkey, according to Ukrinform.

“Next week we will host energy companies in Ukraine. And I am sure that joint commitments, productions and projects will be developed with Türkiye in this field,” he said.

The President stressed that Ukraine is open to Turkish business in all sectors. According to him, alongside the high-level talks in Istanbul, a business forum was held with entrepreneurs from both countries.

“Business representatives from Ukraine came [to the forum]. Turkish and Ukrainian business people had truly productive discussions,” Zelensky said.

The head of state added that cooperation between the two countries also covers the defense industry. In addition, he said, the Free Trade Agreement, which came into effect on October 1, opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian and Turkish businesses.

says he is ready to meet Putin in Türkiy

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, Volodymyr Zelensky met with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul. Following the talks, the President of Ukraine said that another shipment of generators and other energy equipment from Türkiye is expected as early as next week.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine