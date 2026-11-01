Venezuela Pledges To Return Nationalised Assets To Former Owners

The acting government is reverting former president Hugo Chávez's policies asserting state control over strategic economic sectors.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Ricardo Vaz

CARACAS, (venezuelanalysis ) – Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez defended an ongoing plan to privatise state assets and return nationalised companies to former owners on Thursday.

“I have ordered the evaluation of non-essential state assets to be offered to the private sector or returned to their previous owners,” she said in a televised address to the nation.“This is already in motion. The right to private property is guaranteed by our Constitution,” Rodríguez added.

In April, the acting president established a commission to evaluate the“strategic” value of state-owned companies, land, and other assets, to determine whether they should be retained, privatised, or liquidated.

Former President Hugo Chávez implemented a program of nationalisations in the 2000s to assert state control over strategic economic sectors, including electricity, telecommunications, and heavy industries.

After enacting a pro-business overhaul of hydrocarbon and mining legislation earlier this year, the Venezuelan parliament is on the verge of approving the partial privatisation of the electricity sector. Foreign companies are likewise in talks to acquire the country's largest aluminium smelter, while a consortium headed by Sunergon Oil is reportedly pushing the takeover of several industrial plants associated with the oil industry.

Business sector representative Luigi Pisella, who heads the commission, recently proposed a law enshrining multinational corporate participation in privatized public entities alongside local capital.

“I have encountered no resistance to this idea,” he stated in an interview with Banca y Negocios.“Most investors agree it is indispensable to have local partners whose experience is essential to navigate the complex Venezuelan environment.”

Pisella added that“different models of private participation” are being evaluated, but ruled out the“strategic alliances” whereby the state grants the assets in a concession-type deal while retaining ownership. The business sector spokesman argued that“no one is going to invest” without the full transfer of property.

In Thursday's address, acting president Rodríguez also promised that workers' incomes would be increased quarterly next year, with the raise being at least on a par with GDP growth.

“For 2027 we are scheduling increases to workers' incomes in four different moments, in amounts that can never fall short of economic growth in the preceding trimesters,” she explained.

Rodríguez did not mention adjusting the minimum wage, which has been frozen since 2022 and is currently worth around USD 0.15. Instead, Venezuelan authorities have leaned on non-wage bonuses, which do not factor into vacation pay, severance, and other labor benefits in what amounts to a de facto subsidy to employers. Public sector workers currently have a monthly income floor of $240.

While Venezuela's GDP is predicted to grow 5-10 percent in 2026, even raising non-wage bonuses by that amount falls short of inflation. Finance website Ecoanalitica estimates that prices measured in USD will end up rising 20-30 percent in 2026, meaning that an income adjustment pegged to GDP growth would amount to a loss of purchasing power.

In her message, Rodríguez went on to tout ongoing labor reform talks involving business lobbies and select trade unions.

Private sector associations such as FEDECÁMARAS and FEDEINDUSTRIA want to slash labor costs for employers, further reducing social security contributions and eliminating the retroactive nature of severance pay and other benefits such that any future wage hike would not trigger corresponding increases.

Finally, the acting president defended recent judicial reforms and ongoing US-endorsed talks with a sector of the Venezuelan opposition that will appoint a new Supreme Court and National Electoral Council. The US State Department has claimed that new presidential elections will be held in 2027.

Rodríguez offered no specifics on an electoral timetable, stating only that“there will be elections, with a renewed electoral authority and the world as a witness.”