Delhi Traffic Police Intensifies GRAP Enforcement Amid Air Pollution

Delhi Traffic Police Intensify GRAP Enforcement

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 2 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police have intensified enforcement of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), checking 7,279 vehicles on November 1 and turning back 714 vehicles, while impounding 38, Delhi Traffic Police said. The Delhi Traffic Police also held a coordination meeting with police officials from neighbouring districts on Sunday to ensure effective implementation of the restrictions. To create public awareness, the department has been using print media, social media and radio, besides installing information boards at Delhi's borders and distributing pamphlets.

Sharing details of the enforcement drive, the Delhi Traffic Police said,“Today, on November 1, from 0000 hours to 2000 hours, 7,279 vehicles were checked. Ten vehicles were challaned, 714 were returned, and 38 were impounded.”

Inter-District Coordination and Pollution Control

Earlier on October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a virtual meeting with traffic police officials from neighbouring NCR districts to review preparations for the coming months. Officials from Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh joined the meeting, along with Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department officials. Discussions focused on reducing traffic jams near Delhi's borders, checking polluting vehicles and preventing buses that do not meet emission standards from entering the city.

Enforcement Strategies

Delhi Traffic Police informed the meeting that more than 10,000 challans for traffic and pollution violations are being issued daily. Officials also discussed action against overage petrol and diesel vehicles and the diversion of trucks not bound for Delhi through the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. As per applicable directions, buses operating in Delhi-NCR must run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI-compliant diesel.

The government will also step up mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling and other dust-control measures, while additional enforcement teams will be deployed as GRAP restrictions are tightened. The minister said tackling air pollution requires joint efforts from Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts. He stressed the need for stricter checks, smoother traffic movement and cleaner public transport to improve air quality during winter under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership. The deteriorating AQI had prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)