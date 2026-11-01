BJP President Nitin Nabin To Lead Padyatras In Bihar And West Bengal

BJP President to Lead Padyatras in Bihar and West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin will lead two major 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Padyatras' in Bihar and West Bengal on Monday, as part of the party's nationwide campaign against the Opposition's misinformation, disinformation and organised anarchy. Nabin's first padyatra will commence at 11:00 AM from Lajpat Park in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and conclude at Seva Jyoti Chowk at 12:30 PM. Thereafter, the BJP National President will travel to Kolkata, West Bengal, where the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Padyatra' will commence at 3:00 PM from College Street. The padyatra will conclude at Dharmatala at 5:30 PM.

According to an official release, the campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party is a movement against the lies, deception, conspiracies and anarchy being spread by a desperate and disillusioned Opposition. With the resolve of 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao', every BJP karyakarta is reaching out to villages and households to expose the Opposition's false and fabricated narrative and apprise the people of the truth. Senior party leaders, State BJP presidents, and thousands of dedicated karyakartas are expected to participate in these padyatras being organised on Monday in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and Kolkata, West Bengal.

Nitin Nabin Targets Congress Over 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Earlier on Sunday, leading a massive 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy) padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 'Chalo Delhi' march to Ramlila Maidan. Addressing a large gathering of party workers and citizens at D-Park in Model Town following a march from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground, Nabin slammed the Congress-led INDIA Bloc for organising protests on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He accused Congress of attacking democratic institutions out of frustration over electoral rejection, fostering dynastic rule, and undermining constitutional norms while posing as defenders of the Constitution.

During the march, Nabin, along with other party leaders, paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing the gathering, he questioned why the Congress had not apologised to the Sikh community for the 1984 violence and criticised Rahul Gandhi for participating in the Opposition's protest in Delhi. "The Congress party ought to have sought atonement for the sacrifices of them (Sikhs) forced upon people, the massacres, and the killings that took place; they should have offered an apology. Yet, today, they have taken to the streets to protest. I ask, on behalf of the people in this democracy, Rahul Gandhi: when our Sikh brethren were being slaughtered, when a full-scale massacre was unfolding, your father remarked that 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes.' Because of that 'shaking of the earth,' the lives of so many of my Sikh brothers were extinguished. You should have felt remorse for this; you should have apologised," Nabin said. (ANI)

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