71St Foundation Day: MP To Celebrate 2027 As 'Year Of The Youth', Says CM Mohan Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Madhya Pradesh leads all other states in industry, employment, agriculture, milk production, tourism and heritage preservation, and these achievements will expand further in the future.

The Chief Minister on Sunday announced that in the first month of the 'Year of the Youth', Bhopal will host the Army Day events on coming January 15, in presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He said the celebrations commenced at the Shaurya Smarak and would further strengthen the spirit of patriotism.

The three-day celebrations marking the 71st Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh at Lal Parade Ground began here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yadav inaugurated the state-level festival by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

He extended the Foundation Day greetings to all residents of the state and welcomed the participating artists.

Chief Minister Yadav remarked that the cultural consciousness of Madhya Pradesh is vast and the people of the state are truly fortunate.

"The formation of the state was not the result of a single individual's vision but the outcome of its industrious culture and people rooted in strong values."

Highlighting recent initiatives, the Chief Minister said the 'Year of Industry' in 2025 provided significant employment opportunities to the youth, while 2026, designated as the 'Year of Farmer Welfare', has focused on agricultural development.

"Today, a subsidy of Rs 490 crore was disbursed to micro, small and medium enterprises. Investments worth Rs 12 lakh crore have been realised on the ground in the state. The agricultural growth rate exceeds 24 per cent. A decision has been taken to provide four times the land value as compensation when land is acquired from farmers. Irrigation is expanding continuously and milk production is being ramped up, with the state poised to rise from its current third position to the top spot in the country."

Chief Minister Yadav noted that significant steps have been taken over the past two years and nine months for the holistic development of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted several major projects to Madhya Pradesh, including the PM MITRA Park in Dhar, the expansion of the Bina Refinery, the Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river-linking projects, and the Mohasa-Babai Renewable Energy and Power Equipment Manufacturing Zone.

A spectacular fireworks display marked the commencement of the Rajyotsav.

He presented awards to winners of the Kisan Kalyan Swabhiman Parv quiz and the Bhagwan Shri Krishna Medhavi scholarship.

A major highlight of the evening was a musical performance by renowned playback singer Monali Thakur, who captivated the audience with popular songs.