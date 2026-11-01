Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Rejecting Armenia's Ambassador Candidate

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Reports that Russia refused to approve the appointment of Samvel Mkrtchyan as Armenia's ambassador to Moscow are not true, the Russian Foreign Ministry told RBC.

"This report does not correspond to reality," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Armenian newspaper Hraparak, citing a source, reported that Moscow had rejected the candidacy of the former Armenian ambassador to Poland. The publication suggested that the decision could be linked to Mkrtchyan's many years of diplomatic service in European countries.

Hraparak also reported that Armenia's ambassador to Russia, Gurgen Arsenyan, had said farewell to representatives of several Russian circles over the summer and returned to Armenia in August. However, he later travelled back to Moscow and continued his duties. According to Armenia Today, the Russian side had insisted that the incumbent ambassador remain in his post.

Mkrtchyan was appointed Armenia's ambassador to Poland in November 2018. Before that, he headed the Armenian diplomatic mission in Lebanon. He had also served as Armenia's representative to NATO and headed the Arms Control and International Security Department at the Armenian Foreign Ministry.