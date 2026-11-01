Passports Being Issued To Evacuated Oleshky Residents Who Lost Documents Vyhivskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi said this in a Facebook post.

According to him, more than 300 employees of the Interior Ministry system have been involved in receiving and assisting people evacuated from Oleshky.

“Our units were there at every stage. Border guards ensured the necessary processing and were among the first to say: 'Welcome to Ukraine!' Rescuers set up tents where people could warm up and rest. Police officers escorted convoys of buses and ambulances and helped people with limited mobility once they were in hospitals. Two trucks belonging to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine transported belongings and animals,” the minister said.

According to Vyhivskyi, State Migration Service employees are currently processing Ukrainian passports for the evacuated Oleshky residents. Many people lost all their documents during the occupation. There are also children who will be receiving their passports for the first time.“Dozens of applications have already been accepted. We are doing everything to make the process as convenient and free of charge as possible,” Vyhivskyi stressed.

Bodies of civilians kept in hospital for six months transferred fromto Henichesk – journalist

Interior Ministry units began helping Oleshky residents back when the people were still under occupation. National Guard troops and border guards, together with other units, used drones to deliver food to the left bank of the Kherson region, including canned goods, cereals and children's food packages. Today, the evacuated residents say this assistance helped them survive.

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency medical teams in Kyiv conducted initial medical examinations and arranged further transportation of Oleshky residents to healthcare facilities in the capital.